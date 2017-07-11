 Somalia: Suicide blast leaves over a dozen dead | News | DW | 19.02.2022

News

Somalia: Suicide blast leaves over a dozen dead

A blast tore through a busy restaurant in the Somali town of Beledweyne, killing at least 14 people. Jihadist group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Family members hold the naitonal flag as they bury the body of a man killed by an Al-Shabab suicide bomber in November 2021

Somalia has suffered numerous terrorist attacks claimed by al-Shabab

A suicide bomber on Saturday killed at least 14 people in the Somali city of Beledweyne.

The blast took place at a busy restaurant in the town which is situated 340 kilometres (210 miles) north of the capital Mogadishu.

Islamist militant group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack, and said in a statement that one of its fighters carried out the bombing.

More to follow...

kb/wd (AFP, Reuters)

