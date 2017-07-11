Somalia: Suicide blast leaves over a dozen dead

A suicide bomber on Saturday killed at least 14 people in the Somali city of Beledweyne.

The blast took place at a busy restaurant in the town which is situated 340 kilometres (210 miles) north of the capital Mogadishu.

Islamist militant group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack, and said in a statement that one of its fighters carried out the bombing.

More to follow...

