Somalia: Suicide blast leaves over a dozen dead

A blast tore through a busy restaurant in the Somali town of Beledweyne, killing at least 14 people. Jihadist group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack.
A suicide bomber on Saturday killed at least 14 people in the Somali city of Beledweyne.
The blast took place at a busy restaurant in the town which is situated 340 kilometres (210 miles) north of the capital Mogadishu.
Islamist militant group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack, and said in a statement that one of its fighters carried out the bombing.
