Somalia: Security forces battle armed attackers near Mogadishu's airport

Somali security forces clashed with armed attackers at the gates of a military camp in the capital, Mogadishu, state-run television said on Wednesday, adding that two attackers had been killed.

"Security forces have shot dead two armed terrorists who attempted to force their way into army base near #Mogadishu’s Adan Abdulle International Airport, on Wednesday and police will give details shortly, officials confirmed to State media, Somali National television tweeted.

What do we know about the attack and the attackers?

Witnesses said armed men had forced their way into the camp and begun shooting.

The attack on the Halane base near Mogadishu's airport has been claimed by the al-Qaida-linked extremist group al-Shabab.

The heavily fortified camp hosts African Union peacekeeping troops and other international organizations including the UN.

Al-Shabab frequently carries out attacks in the capital and elsewhere in the country against civilian, military and government targets.

The group controlled Mogadishu until 2011 when it was pushed out by AU troops, but they still hold territory in the countryside.

