Somalia: President 'suspends' prime minister amid tensions over elections

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed "suspended" the powers of Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, a statement released by the president's office said on Sunday.

The suspension of Roble's powers comes after he and Mohamed entered into a war of words on Sunday, accusing each other of holding up the ongoing parliamentary elections.

What we know so far

President Mohamed said the prime minister's powers will remain suspended pending a probe, over allegations of corruption and misconduct.

Roble "entered the fray with allegations of corruption and misappropriation of public funds, and an investigation is underway to determine the allegations, the work and powers of the Prime Minister have been suspended pending an investigation," the statement read.

It added that other members of the Council of Ministers would continue their duties in accordance with the laws and regulations of the country.

What is happening with the elections?

The elections, which began on November 1, were slated to be over by December 24. However, a newly elected parliamentarian said that only 24 of 275 lawmakers had been elected by Saturday, Reuters news agency reported.

Earlier on Sunday, the president's office said that Roble "is posing a serious threat to the electoral process and overstepping his mandate."

The prime minister's office hit back saying President Mohamed had spent "so much time, energy and finances in frustrating the national elections" and was "derailing the electoral process."

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This report was written in part with material from Reuters news agency.