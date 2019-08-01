Somali attacks hit EU military convoy, US base

Somali extremists have reportedly launched twin attacks on a European military convoy and a US air base, security officials say. The Islamic militant group al-Shabab has claimed responsibility.
The first attack struck the gate of a military airstrip operated by US special forces in the town of Belidogle, about 100 km (60 miles) west of the capital Mogadishu, officials said.
The Somali Islamic extremist group al-Shabab said it was behind the strike on the base, which is used to launch drones and train Somali troops.
Yusuf Abdourahman of the Lower Shabelle regional administration said a firefight broke out after a bomber detonated an explosive-laden vehicle at the site's entrance.
The second explosion targeted an Italian peacekeeping convoy in Mogadishu, reports said. Italy's Defense Ministry said in a statement that no injuries had been reported and that Rome was investigating the cause of the blast.
