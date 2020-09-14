Solution: Which island is your personal favorite island?

If you want to spend an unforgettable vacation on an island, you are spoilt for choice. Our Euromaxx reporter Meike Krüger was on Páros. The Greek island has just been just voted the most beautiful vacation island in Europe. Besides the lovely nature and traditional Greek atmosphere, Páros offers visitors culturally important places to discover.

Many of you wrote to us this week to tell us which island is your vacation dream. A heartfelt thank you to all participants!

We raffled an exclusive Euromaxx design wristwatch among all entries. This time it goes to Svetlana B. from Latvia. Her favorite island was: Bali in Indonesia

Congratulations!