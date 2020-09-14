 Solution: Which island is your personal favorite island? | Lifestyle | DW | 14.09.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

Solution: Which island is your personal favorite island?

We wanted you to tell us which island is your personal favorite. You can find out here whether you have won an exclusive Euromaxx designer wristwatch.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Lieblingsinsel

If you want to spend an unforgettable vacation on an island, you are spoilt for choice. Our Euromaxx reporter Meike Krüger was on Páros. The Greek island has just been just voted the most beautiful vacation island in Europe. Besides the lovely nature and traditional Greek atmosphere, Páros offers visitors culturally important places to discover.

Many of you wrote to us this week to tell us which island is your vacation dream. A heartfelt thank you to all participants!

We raffled an exclusive Euromaxx design wristwatch among all entries. This time it goes to Svetlana B. from Latvia. Her favorite island was: Bali in Indonesia

Congratulations!

DW recommends

What's your favorite kind of tea?

Tea seems to be the world's favorite beverage. It's drunk more than any other besides water. Tea is an essential part of many cultures: liquid wellness for body and soul. What's your favorite kind of tea?  

Advertisement
DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Werner Herzog, a man of extremes

A self-taught cinema visionary and an extraordinary storyteller who achieved world fame: Werner Herzog. We met the legendary director in Munich.  

 Mario Vargas Llosa (Getty Images/A. Berry)

Literature Festival Berlin: Mario Vargas Llosa on the power of literature

Nobel Prize laureate Mario Vargas Llosa opened the 20th International Literature Festival Berlin, live and in person. He wants to "saturate society with literature," he said.  

Daniil Trifonov (Dario Acosta)

Daniil Trifonov: Mental practice and artistic vision

He's reached the summit — and is not yet 30. The much-lauded piano virtuoso told DW how he's weathered the coronavirus crisis — and what's in store for Trifonov fans in the near future.  

Berlin's Brandenburg Gate illuminated for the 2020 Festival of Lights (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

Berlin Festival of Lights kicks off edition 2020

More than 100 artworks are illuminating Berlin. This year, the 16th edition of the Festival of Lights is dedicated to solidarity and sticking together in the pandemic.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge (DW)

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  