Solomon Islands rejects Australian offer to pay for election

The Solomon Islands on Tuesday rejected an offer from Australia to pay for its next election, saying the move from Canberra is "inappropriate."

Australia had offered to pay for the election, which will likely be delayed due to supposed budgetary concerns.

The government of the Pacific island nation accused Australia of attempting to "influence how Members of Parliament will vote" on an upcoming bill that would delay the election by seven months.

Why are the polls being delayed?

Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare claims the elections must be delayed until the 2023 Pacific Games are finished, due to funding issues.

But critics have accused him of undermining democracy by pushing through the bill to delay the election. Lawmakers are due to vote on the bill as early as Thursday, which would alter the constitution to delay a dissolution of parliament, currently due by May 2023.

MP John Maneniaru said he was "very disheartened" by Sogavare's decision to fast-track the election bill, bypassing the oversight of his Bills and Legislation Committee.

"This is for me a sad moment indeed. And for our democracy," he said. "A deliberate decision was made to bulldoze into our parliament and democracy."

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong revealed on Thursday that Canberra had offered to pay for the election — estimated to cost about $50 million (€50 million) — in an interview with public broadcaster ABC.

The Solomon Islands' government took offense at this public announcement, claiming it was in the process of responding to the offer when Wong made it public.

Australia on alert over Solomon Islands-China pact

Chinese influence increasing

In recent months, Canberra has attempted to reclaim influence in the Pacific as China wields increasing power in the region. China tightened its relationship after violent riots against Sogavare's leadership broke out in the capital of Honiara last year.

And in April, Sogavare signed a landmark security pact with Beijing in a major blow to Australian regional influence.

Beijing has agreed to fund the construction of seven venues for the 2023 Pacific Games and will also finance a $100 million Huawei telecommunications network.

Wong denied that election funding was offered in response to calls for support from the opposition figures on the island.

"(It) reflects our longstanding and historical commitment to supporting democracy and democratic processes in Solomon Islands," she said in the ABC interview.

She said the upcoming bill was "domestically controversial" but that it was "ultimately a matter for their parliament to resolve."

She said the funding offer was not unusual, and that Australia had recently supported elections in Papua New Guinea. Australia also supported the Solomon Islands' 2019 election and also provides $5.7 million to the country's Electoral Office for reform programs.

Australian authorities last week warned its citizens of potential unrest ahead of the upcoming vote to delay the election.

