Solingen: Police detain person in refugee home after attack

08/24/2024 August 24, 2024 Prayer service held in Solingen for knife attack victims

Hundreds of people joined the prayer service in downtown Solingen on Saturday evening Image: Henning Kaiser/dpa/picture alliance

A day after the deadly knife attack in Solingen, hundreds of people joined an outdoor prayer service in the city center as a mark of respect for the victims and their relatives.

Many mourners arrived at the service with flowers and candles in memory of the three people killed and eight wounded in Friday evening's attack.

People had laid down club scarves, cuddly toys, letters and other messages of solidarity at the site of the attack.

"The city is a different place today than it was yesterday," said Michael Mohr, a Catholic priest who serves as deacon for the city.

Ilka Werner, a leader of the local Protestant Christian church in Solingen, also emphasized the need to offer comfort to the community.

Churches in Solingen have opened their doors following the attack to offer a space for prayer and emergency pastoral care.