Solingen: Main suspect behind deadly attack in custody

08/25/2024 August 25, 2024 Solingen stabbing suspect detained, local minister says

Police have arrested a main suspect following the knife attack in Solingen, Interior Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Herbert Reul told German TV.

The minister spoke of a "real suspect" who police had been looking for all day, after a third person had been arrested in connection with the incident.

"They were very probably, still cautiously speaking, not the ones we really suspected," said Reul with regard to the two previous arrests.

"I myself am a bit relieved at the moment," the minister added. "I can only tell you that it is now more than a hunch. Not only did we have a lead on this person, but we've also found pieces of evidence."

The arrested suspect's clothes were dirty and covered in blood, the German news magazine Der Spiegel quoted security sources as saying.