Solingen: Main suspect behind deadly attack in custody

08/25/2024 August 25, 2024 Suspect turned himself in, local ministry says

The man suspected of the stabbing in Solingen has turned himself in, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry of North Rhine-Westphalia told the news agency DPA.

According to the German daily Bild, the man, still covered in blood, approached the officers shortly after 11 p.m. (2100 GMT) and said: "I'm the one you're looking for..."

He had reportedly been hiding in a backyard since the crime.

German news magazine Spiegel reported that the suspect is a 26-year-old Syrian, who came to Germany in 2022 and applied for asylum in Bielefeld.

Because he came from a country in civil war, he was allowed to stay in Germany.