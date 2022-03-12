Solidarity concerts for Ukraine

Ukrainians were surprised by an impromptu concert on March 9 on Maidan Square in embattled Kyiv: The Kyiv Classical Orchestra, in thick coats in the freezing cold, played Ludwig van Beethoven's "Ode to Joy" from his Ninth Symphony, with the famous line, "All people become brothers, where your gentle wing abides." It was an action for peace, an appeal to humanity, conductor Merman Makarenko told the German Tagesschau news program.

The "Ode to Joy" is not only intangible UNESCO cultural heritage, but also the European anthem.

On March 10, it was also played on many European radio stations as an act of solidarity for peace in Ukraine.

Making music together for peace

Despite calls for boycotts against Russian artists and musicians, an increasing number of people are urging not to exclude Russian artists and musicians from cultural life.

Musicians of many nationalities play together in German orchestras, including both Ukrainians and Russians who are committed to taking a stand against the war.

Solidarity for Ukraine: Concert planned in Berlin

A Ukraine solidarity concert is scheduled on March 15 at the Berlin Philharmonie, featuring Mexican tenor Rolando Villazon, Georgian-born violinist Lisa Batiashvili and Russian pianist Kirill Gerstein, along with the Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester (DSO) Berlin and Rundfunkchor Berlin choir.

The proceeds are to be donated to aid organizations for Ukraine. "Renowned artists have joined forces to send a widely audible signal for peace and freedom and to protest against the attack on Ukraine in violation of international law with the means of music," DSO writes on its website. Claudia Roth, Minister of State for Culture, has been invited as a guest speaker at the event.

No boycott at all costs

Salzburg Festival artistic director Markus Hinterhäuser is opposed to a general boycott of Russian musicians. Russian artists should be supported instead of ostracized, he told German news agency dpa.

In an interview with Austrian broadcaster Österreichischer Rundfunk, he also argued that one cannot demand that all artists take a stand for or against Putin. "We don't even know what situation many artists are in. It has nothing to do with opportunism or bowing to Putin in any way, it can also be naked fear for life," he said, adding that every case must be considered individually.

Watch video 05:11 Are cultural boycotts constructive?

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many orchestras and organizers parted ways with Russian musicians, with the most prominent cases being conductor Valery Gergiev and star soprano Anna Netrebko because they did not clearly distance themselves from the invasion.

'Silent Music' — sign of solidarity

Netrebko cancelled many concerts of her own accord. She will not perform, reportedly a mutual agreement, at the Berlin Philharmonic's Easter Festival at Festspielhaus Baden Baden. However, the festival will continue to focus on Russia as planned, the Berlin Philharmonic spokeswoman told DW.

Since September 2021, the Berliner Philharmonic has been a UN Refugee Aid musical partner. Russian principal conductor Kirill Petrenko spoke out against Putin's actions immediately after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In a video message accompanying an appeal for donations on its homepage, the orchestra plays "Silent Music" by Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov.

Members of the orchestra stand united

The Bamberg Symphony Orchestra, too, aims to send a sign of solidarity with the Ukrainian avant-garde composer's music. Musicians from more than 20 nations, including Russians and Ukrainians, play with the orchestra.

These days, the orchestra opens its concerts with Silvestrov's "Prayer for Ukraine." "With this war, the main principle of freedom and self-determination of people everywhere in Europe is under attack," Czech chief conductor Jakub Hrusa said in a statement. "Prayer for Ukraine" was written in 2014, when Russia invaded and annexed the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov is much in demand these days

Ukraine-born Eduard Resatsch, the Bamberg orchestra's cellist, composed "Ukraina: to the victims of war" in reaction to the Russian invasion of his home country, where his family still lives.

The German Orchestral Association (DOV) urges its members to begin every concert with Resatsch's work in protest against the war. "Knowing that there is this sign of solidarity from many orchestras fills me with great gratitude," Resatsch said in the DOV announcement. In addition to prayer sounds, his work includes hints at the Ukrainian national anthem and the European anthem.

Support young musicians

On February 24, Ukrainian conductor Oksana Lyniv and the Youth Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine were among the first to stage a musical protest against the attack on Ukraine.

Germany's Federal Youth Orchestra, which has often played with Ukrainian musicians, is calling for donations for its partner orchestra, in particular money and medicine.

"We invited the Youth Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine to perform at the Bach Festival in June. At the moment, however, it is not foreseeable whether and how a concert by the orchestra will eventually take place," said Leipzig Bach Festival artistic director Michael Maul.

Its founder and conductor, Oksana Lyniv, was hugely celebrated at last year's Bayreuth Festival; she was notably the first woman in the festival's history to stand at the conductor's podium.

"Perhaps we can get some members of the orchestra together with the St. Thomas Boys Choir," Michael Maul told DW, adding he wants to help the highly talented young people.

"Some members of the orchestra are currently defending their country gun in hand, others are hiding in bunkers, still others are on the run — the Slovenian Youth Symphony Orchestra has offered them refuge in Slovenia," said Maul.

The Bachfest plans to stream a concert by the Calmus Ensemble from St. Thomas Church on its own channels on March 21, Johann Sebastian Bach's birthday. "The proceeds of the concert will be donated to the Ukrainian Youth Symphony Orchestra and their families," Maul said.

The German Music Council, the umbrella organization of German music institutions, has drawn up a list of benefit concerts and aid organizations to which orchestras can forward donations.

Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine Disney to suspend all business in Russia Initially, Disney announced it would no longer release films in Russian cinemas. Now the corporation is halting all its activities, from its TV channels, including TV content marketing, to licensing and cruises. In a statement, Disney said it is taking the steps in light of "the relentless assault on Ukraine and the escalating humanitarian crisis."

Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine Cannes bans Russian delegates The Cannes Film Festival announced on March 1 that it would "not welcome official Russian delegations" or people linked to the country's government. A number of film festivals are reacting similarly, including Glasgow and Stockholm. Locarno has announced it would not join a boycott, whereas Venice will offer free screenings of a film about the 2014 conflict in the Donbas region.

Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine Russia barred from Eurovision Song Contest The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organizes the song contest, stated on February 25 that "in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year's Contest would bring the competition into disrepute." Meanwhile, Ukraine's folk rap Kalush Orchestra (photo) have emerged as the act with the best odds to win.

Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine Opera houses halt Bolshoi collaborations London's Royal Opera House has canceled the summer season of Moscow's Bolshoi Ballet. The Metropolitan Opera's staging of "Lohengrin," co-produced with the Bolshoi, will also be affected by the New York opera house's decision to cut ties with Russian state-supported artists. Until now a Putin loyalist, Bolshoi director Vladimir Urin was however among the signatories of a letter opposed to the war.

Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine Valery Gergiev concerts canceled Many Russian artists have condemned the war. But despite an ultimatum from the Munich Philharmonic to publicly position himself, star conductor Valery Gergiev remained silent on the war led by Putin, his friend since 1992. On March 1, the German orchestra fired its acclaimed chief conductor, and the globe-trotting maestro's numerous concerts in Europe and the US have also been canceled.

Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine Soprano Anna Netrebko pulled out of operas The Metropolitan Opera in New York and the Berlin State Opera have ended their collaboration with Russian opera star Anna Netrebko, who was asked to "repudiate her public support for Vladimir Putin," but declined to do so. She is "one of the greatest singers in Met history," said the opera house's director Peter Gelb, "but with Putin killing innocent victims in Ukraine, there was no way forward."

Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine Museums cut ties with Russian oligarchs Amid calls for cultural institutions to remove allies of Putin from their boards, museums are cutting ties with major Russian benefactors. Billionaire Vladimir Potanin has stepped down from the board of trustees of the Guggenheim Museum (photo), according to The New York Times, while Artnet reports that banking magnate Petr Aven has left his position as a trustee of the Royal Academy in London.

Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine Hermitage Amsterdam break ties with Saint Petersburg Amsterdam houses the largest satellite of Saint Petersburg's storied Hermitage Museum. It had until now never commented on Putin's political actions, but "with the invasion of the Russian army in Ukraine, a border has been crossed. War destroys everything. Even 30 years of collaboration," the Dutch museum stated on March 3. They are also closing their current exhibition, "Russian Avant-Garde."

Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine Russian artists pull out of Venice Biennale It is not always the organizers of events who are boycotting Russian acts. At the Venice Biennale, which starts on April 23, it is rather the artists and curator of the Russian exhibition who have resigned, stating on Instagram that "the Russian Pavilion will remain closed" in protest of civilians being killed by missiles and Russian protesters being silenced.

Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine Hollywood delays films releases in Russia Following Disney's lead, Warner Bros, Sony, Paramount Pictures and Universal have all decided to halt the release of films in Russian cinemas. "The Batman" (photo) was to be released in the country on March 4. Other upcoming titles affected by the decision include Disney's Pixar animated film "Turning Red," Paramount's "The Lost City" and "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" and the Marvel film "Morbius."

Cultural backlash against Russia's invasion of Ukraine Concerts canceled in Russia "Ukraine, we stand with you, and with all those in Russia who oppose this brutal act," said Nick Cave. He has canceled his Russian tour dates planned for the summer, just like many other groups, including Franz Ferdinand, The Killers, Iggy Pop and Green Day. Popular Russian rapper Oxxxymiron has also canceled his shows in the country, calling for an anti-war movement. Author: Elizabeth Grenier



This article was originally written in German.