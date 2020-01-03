 Soleimani funeral: Daughter warns of ′dark days′ for US | News | DW | 06.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Soleimani funeral: Daughter warns of 'dark days' for US

Huge crowds gathered in the Iranian capital Tehran for the funeral of General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by US airstrikes. His daughter issued a threat to US soldiers in the Middle East.

Funeral of General Soleimani in Tehran (AFP)

Hundreds of thousands of mourners gathered for the funeral of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani on Monday, three days after he was killed by US airstrikes in Iraq.

"The families of US soldiers in the Middle East will spend their days waiting for death of their children," said Zainab Soleimani, daughter of the slain general, on state TV.

"Crazy Trump, don't think that everything is over with my father's martyrdom," she added.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led the prayers over the coffin of Solemaini

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led the prayers over the coffin of Solemaini

More to come...

ed/rt (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

How the Soleimani assassination was reported in Germany

The US assassinated Iran's top army general Qassem Soleimani by drone strike on Friday. DW takes a look at how Germany's domestic press reported the news. (03.01.2020)  

Who was Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Quds Force leader?

From consolidating Iranian influence in Iraq to waging war against the "Islamic State" in Syria, General Qassem Soleimani was an instrumental figure for Iranian aspirations in the region. DW examines his life. (03.01.2020)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Related content

Irak Qassem Soleimani

Who was Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Quds Force leader? 03.01.2020

From consolidating Iranian influence in Iraq to waging war against the "Islamic State" in Syria, General Qassem Soleimani was an instrumental figure for Iranian aspirations in the region. DW examines his life.

Irak Najaf | Trauernde tragen den Sarg von Soleimani

Qassem Soleimani mourned by huge crowds 05.01.2020

Mourners turned out in force for Iran’s top military commander Qassem Soleimani, killed at the first of the year by a strike from the US. President Donald Trump has sworn further action if Iran makes good on its threat to retaliate.

Iran Kommandeur Al-Kuds-Brigaden General Ghassem Soleimani

Who was Qassem Soleimani? 03.01.2020

As commander of the elite Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, Qassem Soleimani was Iran's top general and most popular military commander. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called him a 'living martyr of the revolution.'

Advertisement