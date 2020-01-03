Soleimani funeral: Daughter warns of 'dark days' for US

Hundreds of thousands of mourners gathered for the funeral of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani on Monday, three days after he was killed by US airstrikes in Iraq.

"The families of US soldiers in the Middle East will spend their days waiting for death of their children," said Zainab Soleimani, daughter of the slain general, on state TV.

"Crazy Trump, don't think that everything is over with my father's martyrdom," she added.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led the prayers over the coffin of Solemaini

More to come...

ed/rt (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.