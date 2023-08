2 hours ago 2 hours ago

Soledad Vargas, a boxing champion from Mexico, took a break from her sport after giving birth to her third child. Now, she’s preparing for her comeback fight while juggling training sessions, breastfeeding, and family life. But Soledad is also fighting against femicide in Mexico. She writes the names of murdered women on her boxing garb. “I don't want to lose a single woman more,” she says.