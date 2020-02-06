 Solar Orbiter blasts off in mission to the sun | News | DW | 10.02.2020

News

Solar Orbiter blasts off in mission to the sun

A joint US-European team successfully launched a space probe from the Kennedy Space Center. On a journey that could last up to nine years, scientists hope the probe will take first-ever photos of the sun's polar regions.

Watch video 03:04

Solar Orbiter launches on mission to study sun's poles

A joint US-European team successfully launched the Space Orbiter space probe on Sunday night from Florida on a mission to "address big questions" about the solar system, including taking the first-ever high-resolution pictures of the sun's poles.

Space Orbiter blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral at 11:03pm (0403 UTC Monday) atop an Atlas V411 rocket.

US space agency NASA and European space ageny ESA, are collaborating on the mission, which will be controlled from the European Space Operations Center in Darmstadt, in southwestern Germany.

Later, mission controllers at Darmstadt center "received a signal from the spacecraft indicating that its solar panels had successfully deployed," said NASA in a statement.

Space Orbiter is equipped with 10 scientific instrumentsa and weighs 1,800 kilograms. The joint project mission came at a cost of almost €1.5 billion ($1.66 billion). The journey could last up to nine years, and the probe will reach primary scientific orbit in two years' time.

What is the Space Orbiter doing?

Information provided by Space Orbiter is expected to provide insights into the sun's atmosphere, its winds and its magnetic fields, including how it shapes the heliosphere, the vast swath of space that encompasses our system.

"By the end of our Solar Orbiter mission, we will know more about the hidden force responsible for the sun's changing behavior and its influence on our home planet than ever before," said Guenther Hasinger, ESA director of Science. Hasinger added that this could provide useful information about how powerful solar storms could disrupt everyday life.

  • A montage of low-power radio galaxies from the HETDEX region of the LoTSS survey, shown on an optical background.

    Out of this world: Scientists discover 300,000 new galaxies

    Red flickers

    This montage shows several galaxies from the HETDEX region. More than 200 scientists from 18 countries discovered hundreds of thousands of galaxies that no human has ever seen before. The astronomers created the new map of the northern sky with the radio telescope network LOFAR (Low Frequency Array).

  • Complex structure in the radio lobes indicates the presence of large-scale turbulent structure in the magnetic fields inside them.

    Out of this world: Scientists discover 300,000 new galaxies

    Fluorescent wings

    The different colors in the radio source B3 0157+406 indicate the presence of large-scale turbulences in the source's magnetic field. Less scientific observers might see faces in the wing-shaped structures.

  • The bright radio structures in the centre of the galaxy are not actually true spiral arms, but are believed to be the result of activity from the galaxy's central supermassive black hole.

    Out of this world: Scientists discover 300,000 new galaxies

    Spiral galaxy

    This brightly colored tail belongs to spiral galaxy M106. Researchers believe the flame-looking structures are the result of activity from the galaxy's central supermassive black hole. "With LOFAR, we want to find out which influence black holes have on the galaxies in which they are located," said Marcus Brüggen, an astrophysicist at the University of Hamburg.

  • With the LOFAR data (yellow and red hues), we can see that the spiral galaxy and its companion are interacting because there is a bridge of emission joining them.

    Out of this world: Scientists discover 300,000 new galaxies

    The 'Whirlpool Galaxy'

    No, we did not make this nickname up! M51 is known as the "Whirlpool Galaxy" among LOFAR-astronomers, and it's not hard to see why. It's between 15 and 35 million light-years away from Earth and has a supermassive black hole at its center as well.

  • The cluster also hosts extremely hot gas in the cluster centre, seen with Chandra X-ray observations.

    Out of this world: Scientists discover 300,000 new galaxies

    The all-seeing red eye

    This merging galaxy cluster goes by the snappy name of CIZA J2242.8+5301. Among astronomers it's known for its northern arch, dubbed the "Sausage." Researchers hope the new LOFAR data will also give them more information on how galaxy clusters evolve.

  • LOFAR Surveys IC 342 (LOFAR/Maya Horton)

    Out of this world: Scientists discover 300,000 new galaxies

    Explosions in space

    What you see here are supernova explosions in the spiral arms of galaxy IC 342. Pretty awesome, right? "This is a new window on the universe," said Cyril Tasse, an astronomer at the Paris Observatory who was involved in the LOFAR project, said about the newly discovered galaxies.

  • OFAR images of a radio galaxy overlaid on an optical image of the sky.

    Out of this world: Scientists discover 300,000 new galaxies

    Glimmering stars

    Even LOFAR astronomers will use some trickery to arrive at the most beautiful picture sometimes. For this glittering snapshot, they super-imposed LOFAR images of a galaxy on an optical photo of the night sky. We'd say the effort paid off.

  • Non-thermal radio emission detected with the LOFAR telescope is shown in red and pink, and thermal X-ray emission detected with the Chandra telescope is shown in gray, overlaid on an optical image.

    Out of this world: Scientists discover 300,000 new galaxies

    '10 million DVDs'

    The galaxy cluster Abell 1314 is located at a distance of approximately 460 million light-years away from Earth. LOFAR researchers will have mountains of data to look into from Abell 1314 and the roughly 300,000 other galaxies they have now discovered. "We have to work through the equivalent of 10 million DVDs," Dominik Schwarz from Bielefeld University in Germany said.

    Author: Carla Bleiker


kmm/ng (AP, AFP, dpa)

