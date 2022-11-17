Solar mini-grids bring light to rural Nigeria

Nature and EnvironmentNigeriaSolar mini-grids bring light to rural NigeriaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentNigeriaRoqan Ojomo | Peter Wozny22 hours ago22 hours agoAn NGO is trying to bring access to reliable electricity by implementing small solar systems to make villages independent from the national grid. Importantly, they also show locals how to maintain the systems. https://p.dw.com/p/4Jg7aAdvertisement