Nature and EnvironmentNigeria

Solar mini-grids bring light to rural Nigeria

Roqan Ojomo | Peter Wozny
22 hours ago

An NGO is trying to bring access to reliable electricity by implementing small solar systems to make villages independent from the national grid. Importantly, they also show locals how to maintain the systems.

