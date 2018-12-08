Soil: Digging deeper

Our video on soil in this week's eco@africa inspired us to take a closer look at the brown stuff.

Let's cut straight to the chase — why is it brown?!

Why does the soil look brown?

Now we know about the color of soil, we were wondering: where does it actually come from? Read this to find out: where does the Earth's soil come from?

So why is soil so important? Check out this article about why healthy soils and forests are key to climate protection and prosperity

There's more in this video:

Could soil save our climate?



Soil's significance means it must be kept healthy!

Here's an article about why fewer earthworms put soil health at risk. There's more in this video about an ancient recipe helping to keep soil in good condition.

The ancient recipe curing sick soil

Can soils help to save the climate? Find out here.

And finally, a look at how Africans are working to protect soil. Check out these stories from Nigeria and Senegal:

Tackling soil erosion in Nigeria

Senegalese try to save their soil

Ready to come back above ground now? How are you keeping the soil healthy where you live? Get in touch at ecoafrica@dw.com!