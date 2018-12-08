Soil: Digging deeper

Where does soil come from, why is it brown, and can it save our climate? Get all the answers in this selection of our best videos and articles about what's going on under the ground!
Our video on soil in this week's eco@africa inspired us to take a closer look at the brown stuff.
Let's cut straight to the chase — why is it brown?!
Soil's significance means it must be kept healthy!
Soils are a double-edged climate sword. They are huge reservoirs of organic carbon and can act as a carbon sink. But they can also release CO2 into the atmosphere when used unsustainably. (06.02.2018)
What links climate change, poverty and migration? The Global Landscapes Forum addresses how land-use is central to global challenges that are more interconnected than many of us realize. (20.12.2017)
Earthworms help recuperate soil and enrich it with much needed minerals. But environmentalists are concerned as earthworms have come under threat from intensive use of manure and acidic soil. (30.01.2017)