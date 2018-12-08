 Soil: Digging deeper | eco@africa | DW | 10.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Eco@Africa

Soil: Digging deeper

Where does soil come from, why is it brown, and can it save our climate? Get all the answers in this selection of our best videos and articles about what's going on under the ground!

eco@africa Hands and soil (DW)

Our video on soil in this week's eco@africa inspired us to take a closer look at the brown stuff.

Let's cut straight to the chase — why is it brown?! 

Watch video 01:43
Now live
01:43 mins.

Why does the soil look brown?

Now we know about the color of soil, we were wondering: where does it actually come from? Read this to find out: where does the Earth's soil come from?

So why is soil so important? Check out this article about why healthy soils and forests are key to climate protection and prosperity

There's more in this video:

Watch video 02:44
Now live
02:44 mins.

Could soil save our climate?

 
Soil's significance means it must be kept healthy! 

Here's an article about why fewer earthworms put soil health at risk.  There's more in this video about an ancient recipe helping to keep soil in good condition. 

Watch video 04:20
Now live
04:20 mins.

The ancient recipe curing sick soil

Can soils help to save the climate? Find out here. 

And finally, a look at how Africans are working to protect soil. Check out these stories from Nigeria and Senegal:

Watch video 03:24
Now live
03:24 mins.

Tackling soil erosion in Nigeria

 

Watch video 03:57
Now live
03:57 mins.

Senegalese try to save their soil

Ready to come back above ground now? How are you keeping the soil healthy where you live? Get in touch at ecoafrica@dw.com! 

DW recommends

Could soils help save the climate?

Soils are a double-edged climate sword. They are huge reservoirs of organic carbon and can act as a carbon sink. But they can also release CO2 into the atmosphere when used unsustainably. (06.02.2018)  

Why healthy soils and forests are key to climate protection and prosperity

What links climate change, poverty and migration? The Global Landscapes Forum addresses how land-use is central to global challenges that are more interconnected than many of us realize. (20.12.2017)  

Earthworm numbers dwindle, threatening soil health

Earthworms help recuperate soil and enrich it with much needed minerals. But environmentalists are concerned as earthworms have come under threat from intensive use of manure and acidic soil. (30.01.2017)  

Where does the Earth's soil come from?

Youssef Fatih from Agadir, Morocco (25.07.2016)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Soil: How it works  

Could soil save our climate?  

Why does the soil look brown?  

The ancient recipe curing sick soil  

Tackling soil erosion in Nigeria  

Senegalese try to save their soil  

Related content

Felicia Endersby, Moderatorin von eco@africa

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa 07.12.2018

On this week's eco@africa, meet the man leading Africa’s delegation to the COP 24 climate summit in Poland. Plus: the solar suitcases lighting up Kenyan classrooms and the invention bringing biogas to Moroccan farmers.

Gemüse und Kräuter in den Polytunneln

Food, farming and sustainability: What future in post-Brexit UK? 07.09.2018

British farmers are exploring how leaving the EU's legislative reach could possibly improve sustainable food and farming in the UK. Or whether Brexit could only worsen the state of affairs.

Nneota Egbe, Moderator von eco@africa

Welcome to the latest edition of eco@africa 14.09.2018

On this week's eco@africa, we check out mud homes in Ghana that are saving on energy costs, meet a Zambian cartoonist fighting climate change with comics and visit a project making pencils out of newspaper.

Advertisement

listen

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 