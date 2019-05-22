 Social media hampers dialogue, independent thought, German politician says | News | DW | 24.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Social media hampers dialogue, independent thought, German politician says

The president of the Bundestag and self-proclaimed "digital immigrant," Wolfgang Schäuble, said social media keeps people in their own filter bubbles, making it harder to reach informed decisions.

Wolfgang Schäuble (Reuters/B. Tessier)

Wolfgang Schäuble, president of the Bundestag, Germany's lower house of parliament, who served as finance minister during the eurozone's debt crisis, has lamented the impact social media is having on communication and decision-making.

In an interview with newspaper group Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND), the conservative CDU politician said "the triumphant march of the internet, of the social media networks, change the tone of the conversation and hamper the exchange of opinions," he said.

"That makes it hard to reach decisions," he added as social media channels often over condense content and keep people in a filter bubble that echoes their own views.

Schäuble, who at 76 years of age calls himself a "digital immigrant," told the reporters that he does not believe the "complexity of the world can be captured in 280 characters."

Read books, think for yourself

He said social media networks contributed to a culture where consensus can be reached against certain solutions, but not in favor of something.

Read more: Facebook tightens livestream access after Christchurch attacks

He also told RND that he was worried about young people allegedly "not reading books in their entirety anymore," which he said is essential to independent thinking.

His comments come after a video criticizing the CDU party was released by young influencer rezo on YouTube, which received millions of clicks.

Watch video 05:46

Always online - the phone addiction problem

DW recommends

Germany's Wolfgang Schäuble calls for EU reform

The man who became synonymous with Germany's insistence on austerity during the eurozone debt crisis wants the bloc to have a common budget and finance minister. He also thinks decision-making should be streamlined. (18.02.2019)  

Germany's CDU slams YouTuber Rezo over political viral video

A YouTuber has come under attack from politicians in Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU, accusing him of spreading false information about the party. The YouTuber had accused the party of not doing enough on climate change. (22.05.2019)  

Facebook to tighten livestream access after Christchurch attacks

Social media giants, including Facebook and Twitter, were heavily criticized after the terror attacks on New Zealand mosques for their perceived inactivity in dealing with material livestreamed by the suspect. (30.03.2019)  

Eurozone agrees on plan to end Greek bailout

Eurozone finance ministers negotiated late into the night to bring an end to an eight-year bailout for Greece. Debt relief and a big cash payout will form part of a broad exit deal. (22.06.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Wolfgang Schäuble on Conflict Zone  

Always online - the phone addiction problem  

Related content

Deutschland YouTuber Rezo

Germany's CDU slams YouTuber Rezo over political viral video 22.05.2019

A YouTuber has come under attack from politicians in Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU, accusing him of spreading false information about the party. The YouTuber had accused the party of not doing enough on climate change.

Deutschland Wolfgang Schäuble bei der Jahres-Pk Zoll zur Bilanz 2013

Germany's Wolfgang Schäuble calls for EU reform 18.02.2019

The man who became synonymous with Germany's insistence on austerity during the eurozone debt crisis wants the bloc to have a common budget and finance minister. He also thinks decision-making should be streamlined.

Mariana Harder-Kuehnel AfD

AfD lawmaker Mariana Harder-Kühnel fails again in vice presidency bid 04.04.2019

The far-right AfD lawmaker Mariana Harder-Kühnel has tried three times to become a parliamentary vice president. The latest attempt was her worst showing so far.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  