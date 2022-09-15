French companies call for energy price cap

Nature and EnvironmentFranceFrench companies call for energy price cap To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentFrance2 hours ago2 hours agoThe French government is keeping the price of electricity down for households but not for companies, making it difficult for them to stay competitive, especially those that use a lot of electricity. Companies are asking the government for help. https://p.dw.com/p/4GsyBAdvertisement