Deutschland | Energieeinsparung in Supermärkten | Edeka
Image: Carsten Milbret/imageBROKER/IMAGO
Business

29 minutes ago

For decades, large supermarket chains dominated the global food market. But bitter price wars and the growing influence of large digital corporations like Amazon and Alibaba are plunging the sector into crisis.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NwX4
Doku Auslaufmodell Supermarkt
Image: Arte

There’s been little to challenge the dominance of large supermarkets since the 1960s. But in recent years, the big chains have found themselves in trouble. Competition between corporations is fierce. They employ increasingly aggressive methods of negotiation -- at the expense of suppliers, agriculture and manufacturing - and often infringe on European regulations in the process.  
But the commercial battle isn’t just taking place between the supermarkets themselves: the huge success of digital corporate giants such as Amazon and Alibaba has meant traditional supermarkets are now having to assert themselves against new actors, who are themselves making exponential investments in the food sector. In the United States, Amazon has opened its own supermarket chain to supplant its business rivals Walmart and Target and capture the American groceries market. In China, Alibaba and JD.com are investing in various areas of the food supply chain. They’re opening their own poultry, fruit and vegetable farms, and replacing human labor with AI-controlled machines.
What impact is this kind of commercial revolution having on working conditions, food quality and the future of our planet? Featuring rare documents and witness statements, the documentary takes a look behind the scenes of these temples to consumerism.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

TUE 04.04.2023 – 01:15 UTC
TUE 04.04.2023  – 04:15 UTC
TUE 04.04.2023  – 18:15 UTC
WED 05.04.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 08.04.2023 – 08:15 UTC
SUN 09.04.2023 – 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

WED 05.04.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SAT 08.04.2023  – 08:15 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3   

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy calls for ICC Russia probe

Conflicts8 hours ago
Who is Nigeria's president-elect Bola Tinubu?

Pakistan: The school that's free for Afghan refugee children

Trans woman among Miss Germany finalists

New hurdles for rescuers at sea in the Mediterranean

Tunisia: Presidential scapegoating stokes fear and support

Canada Soccer president resigns amid equal pay dispute

Thousands of migrants have died in Southern Texas

