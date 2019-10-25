 So cute, so bizarre: Seahorses | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 25.10.2019

Science

So cute, so bizarre: Seahorses

Seahorses are adorable, we all agree on that. But they are also a bit helpless. That's why we should take better care of them.

Hippocampus bargibanti

May we introduce: Hippocampus bargibanti, also known as Bargibant's seahorse or the pygmy seahorse

Seahorses live around the world in tropical and temperate seas. Most of them frolick in the moderately temperate seas around Australia and New Zealand, but also off the European Atlantic coast, the English Channel and in the mouth of the Thames.

But wait a minute! What even is a seahorse? What is it related to? Where does it come from?

The origin of the "horse" part of its name is is understandable — at least at first sight. But from the neck down... it's similarity to the cloven-hoofed animals ends. The body of the seahorse appears fragile and the rear end of the tail is more worm-like.

In the broadest sense, seahorses are fish without scales. Instead, they have tender skin that stretches over ring-shaped, bony plates. Each species has a certain number of these rings. Together with the pipefishes and seadragons, seahorses form the family of Syngnathidae.

A big-bellied seahorse

Seahorses are fascinating creatures, but they are also under threat from humans

Bad swimmers

In terms of swimming, they do not have much in common with fish. Seahorses are extremely bad swimmers. But you can't blame them for that, because they are in an upright position in the water, which means they aren't streamlined.

As if that weren't enough, they completely lack the tail fin typical of fish. To move forward, they use the dorsal fin, and the fins on the left and right serve as control.

With a maximum speed of 1.5 metres per hour, the seahorse species Hippocampus Zosterae is the slowest fish in the world. By way of comparison, some snails can reach three metres per hour — so. 0.003 km/h.

A pair of Hippocampus bargibanti

Take a close look! The camouflage of these two tiny seahorses is something else

With a body length of four centimeters, the dwarf seahorse is one of the smaller members of the sea-needle family. But they can be even smaller. There are even seahorses that measure just one and a half centimetres. Larger specimens, on the other hand, have a body length of 35 centimetres.

How romantic!

There are seahorses in all different colours of the rainbow, especially red, orange, yellow, green or grey, and many have patterns, like stripes and dots and funny wiggles. The little guys can even change their color when they want to be hidden.

Seahorses during their courtship

Seahorses adopt the same colors during mating to show that they belong together

But not only then. Every morning at sunrise, females swim to the males and invite them to dance: they change colour, turn in circles, and swim together through their territory, their tails closely entwined. Enchanting, right? Then the couples separate and each individual seahorse devotes itself to its own daily routine — which primarily involves eating. But more on that later.

Dad's pregnant!

Seahorses also dance during the mating season. When seahorses perform their love dance, both take on the same color. This shows that they belong to each other. Oh, how sweet! 

This courtship behavior usually lasts several days. They hook their tails together — biologists believe that this is how seahorses coordinate their reproductive cycle.

The male is then able to fertilize the eggs immediately when it receives them. During mating, the female seahorse injects up to 2000 eggs at once into the male's pouch. That's right — seahorse males carry out the pregnancy, which lasts about nine to 45 days.

A seahorse swims in the aquarium AquaRio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

It's unknown just how many seahorse species exist — it's thought there are some 33 different species — but the number is decreasing

On the big day, between 100 to 1000 lively seahorses are hatched. But seahorses are on their own after their birth, as their parents are usually busy with the next mating. Less than 0.5 percent of small seahorses reach adulthood.

Good night and hold on tight...

So they don't drift away into scary places while sleeping, seahorses hold on to plants or corals with their tails. That's also how they wait for their prey. Seahorses are typical lurkers — they simply have no other choice. After all, they aren't particularly fast and certainly not terrifying or even equipped with a good set of teeth. In fact, they don't even have teeth.

A short-snouted seahorse (Hippocampus hippocampus)

Seahorses come in many wonderful sizes, shapes and colours — the style of this little fellow is pretty extra

Always hungry

So they wait patiently and well-camouflaged until potential prey swims past their mouths. Using this tactic, about 3000 small crustaceans, floating shrimps, water fleas or fish larvae are consumed per day. Seahorses use their tubular mouth to suck in their prey at lightning speed and swallow it, making the clicking sound characteristic of seahorses.

And so it goes on. Seahorses spend up to ten hours lurking because they are always hungry. Seahorses have no stomach, which means that they have to eat all the time because the food goes right through their digestive system. What a life! 

A heart for seahorses

But although they can camouflage themselves quite well, they aren't safe from humans. The seahorse business is booming. 

The animals are dried, ground and eaten in soups, teas and rice wine. According to traditional Chinese medicine, this helps with potency disorders, shortness of breath, asthma, pain and incontinence.

In addition, there are over 20 million seahorses a year that end up as by-catch in fishing nets. 

Although international trade has been prohibited since 2004 by the Washington Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), even today dried seahorses still fetch between $600 and $3000 (€540-€2700) per kilogram at markets in Bangkok or Hong Kong. 

Read more: An appetite for dried seahorse in China could spell the marine animal's demise

  • Great grey bowerbird decorating the nest (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture)

    Valentine's Day tips from the animal world

    Welcome home, my dear

    Bowerbirds definitely deserve the prize for the most patient and hard-working suitors. They build and decorate a beautiful "bower" with the greatest care, all to impress their beloved . This great grey bowerbird has brought red hibiscus flowers, bones and empty shells for his Juliet. These gentlemen are true pioneers in sharing responsibilities at home - a model to follow!

  • Hippo scattering dung to mark its territory (picture-alliance/WILDLIFE/T. Dessler)

    Valentine's Day tips from the animal world

    Messing up the place for the date

    Marking territory is a common practice in the animal kingdom - and hippos are masters of the art. Male hippos scatter dung to show the ladies around who is in charge. Hm. It takes all sorts. They also twirl their tails at high speed to propel their scented offerings all over the place. "Hey baby, now you know who's boss here?" Perhaps not one to imitate!

  • Dolphins mating belly to belly (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture/A. L. Stanzani)

    Valentine's Day tips from the animal world

    Belly to belly

    When it comes to attracting a female's attention, the competition among beautiful dolphins can be really fierce, fighting among themselves while swimming around the sought-after lady. However, some species are even able to sing "love songs" for their future partners. Then come lots of "caresses" followed by "belly-to-belly" mating.

  • A couple of giraffes during the courtship process (picture-alliance/Arco Images/Therin-Weise)

    Valentine's Day tips from the animal world

    Piddling for attention

    The process starts in a very traditional manner: the male giraffes fight against each other, swinging their long necks. But once there is a winner, the courting gets weirder. The male giraffe approaches the female's back and rubs against her with a clear aim: to make her pee. He will then try her urine to determine whether it's worth going any further. .

  • Peacock's colorful tail (picture-alliance/blickwinkel)

    Valentine's Day tips from the animal world

    The "eyes" have it!

    No one can resist looking at peacocks when they expose their majestic tail full of "eyes". Peacocks' tails cover more than 60 percent of their total body length and are key for females choice of a male partner. The peacock mating dance is definetly one of the most beautiful spectacles in the animal kingdom.

  • Mandarin fish mating (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Collins)

    Valentine's Day tips from the animal world

    Let's go, honey!

    These fish must be the dating champions of the underwater world - look at those colors! Mandarin fish know dating is easier when night falls, so at sunset males start chasing females. In a "cat and mouse" game, the much smaller female leads the action. She sticks to his lateral fin, and they swim up and down above the coral reefs. Cheek to cheek, they release their eggs and sperm simultaneously.

  • Two blue-footed booby in the Galapagos Island (picture-alliance/Arco Images)

    Valentine's Day tips from the animal world

    Booby blues

    In the idyllic environment of the Galapagos Islands, the blue-footed booby has a good reason to show off - and males know it. Their mating ritual consists of lifting their blue feet up and down in front of the desired female. But nature is wise and unfair at the same time. No matter how brilliant the performance, the lady will always go for the one with the bluest feet.

  • Seahorses during the mating ritual (picture-alliance/WILDLIFE/NWU)

    Valentine's Day tips from the animal world

    Don't let me go

    With a slight change in color, seahorses attract each other to start a joint dance that can last for several days. They often synchronize their movements and swim side by side or joined by their tails. During the dance, the male shows the female his empty "reproductive bag", ready to get filled with more than 1,000 eggs. In case you were wondering - yes, it's the male seahorses that get pregnant.

  • Bonobos during sexual activity (picture-alliance/WILDLIFE/M. Harvey)

    Valentine's Day tips from the animal world

    More to sex than reproduction

    Bonobo monkeys may not be masters in courting, but they are famous for their active sexual life. Romanticism aside, bonobo societies use sex as a greeting, to show social status or for reconciliation . They practise sex in a huge variety of forms, including oral sex and masturbation. Alongside chimpanzees, bonobos are our closest living relative in the animal kingdom.

  • A human couple in a date (Fotolia/TeresaYehPhotography)

    Valentine's Day tips from the animal world

    And now it's our turn

    Every species has its own courtship rituals. Some are amazing - but none of them are as complex as ours. We also show off our best attributes, try to impress our partners, engage in romantic dances and opt for beautiful locations... But if our animal friends inspire you to liven up your dating - the key to success is making sure your partner agrees!

    Author: Irene Banos Ruiz


