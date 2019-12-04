 Snakes are saved from witchcraft rituals in Kenya | Africa | DW | 02.12.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

Snakes are saved from witchcraft rituals in Kenya

Some people consider snakes as cursed, which motivates the capture of these reptiles for witchcraft rituals. It has led to the creation of a rescue group that's already making important discoveries with the recovered animals.

Watch video 02:10

Snakes are killed for witchcraft in Kenya. Reptiles are poached for rituals. Rare animals are captured by sorcerers. Those recovered are brought to Nairobi's Snake Park zoo. Generally people are afraid of snakes in Kenya. This is not only because of the risk of a poisonous bite. There is a belief that snakes are cursed. This Egyptian snake was rescued by veterinarians. The snakes' fangs are suspected to have been cut off Wizards often do this to safely handle the animals. Veterinarians have found that the fangs regenerate.
 

More in the Media Center

DW Sendungslogo DocFilm

Charcoal 04.12.2019

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

The Merino Boom 09.09.2019

Innovative fuel: The power of algae 28.05.2016

Amazon Inventory - How a nature reserve comes into being 25.08.2014

More from DW Africa Webvideos

Blowing the whistle on traffic offences in Angola 02.12.2021

Ghana showcases technology to tackle big challenges Wer hat das Bild gemacht?: Isaac Kaledzi [korri] Wann wurde das Bild gemacht?: 21.11.2021 Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: Accra, Ghana DW, Isaac Kaledzi Schlagworte: Ghana, innovation, digital, investors, technology, inventors, digital Innovation week

Ghana showcases technology to tackle big challenges 01.12.2021

Going bananas for hair 25.11.2021

Mali's dancing plastic monster 19.11.2021