Snakes are saved from witchcraft rituals in Kenya

Some people consider snakes as cursed, which motivates the capture of these reptiles for witchcraft rituals. It has led to the creation of a rescue group that's already making important discoveries with the recovered animals.
Snakes are killed for witchcraft in Kenya. Reptiles are poached for rituals. Rare animals are captured by sorcerers. Those recovered are brought to Nairobi's Snake Park zoo. Generally people are afraid of snakes in Kenya. This is not only because of the risk of a poisonous bite. There is a belief that snakes are cursed. This Egyptian snake was rescued by veterinarians. The snakes' fangs are suspected to have been cut off Wizards often do this to safely handle the animals. Veterinarians have found that the fangs regenerate.