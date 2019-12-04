Snakes are saved from witchcraft rituals in Kenya

Snakes are killed for witchcraft in Kenya. Reptiles are poached for rituals. Rare animals are captured by sorcerers. Those recovered are brought to Nairobi's Snake Park zoo. Generally people are afraid of snakes in Kenya. This is not only because of the risk of a poisonous bite. There is a belief that snakes are cursed. This Egyptian snake was rescued by veterinarians. The snakes' fangs are suspected to have been cut off Wizards often do this to safely handle the animals. Veterinarians have found that the fangs regenerate.

