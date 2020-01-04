 Smoke from Australia fires reaches South America | News | DW | 07.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Smoke from Australia fires reaches South America

Smoke from bushfires in Australia has traveled some 11,000 kilometers (6,800 miles) to South America. Last week, the highest levels of carbon monoxide in the world were measured over the "clean" South Pacific Ocean.

NOAA satellite footage (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

Smoke from raging bushfires in Australia has drifted across the Pacific and reached South America, the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Tuesday.

Skies over central Chile have become grey and the WMO cited reports from local meteorological bodies of a red sunset in Argentina's capital, Buenos Aires.

Read moreOceans play role in Australian bushfires drama, say experts

"The fires have led to hazardous air quality in major cities throughout Australia, impacted New Zealand and sent smoke drifting thousands of kilometers across the Pacific to South America," the WMO said.

  • Buschbrände in Australien (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Davey)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Widespread devastation

    Massive bushfires have devastated Australia as the blazes continue to rage across the country. Since the start of one of the worst fire seasons on record, more than 1,800 homes have been burned, tens of thousands of people evacuated, and at least 25 killed. Here, a photographer reacts to seeing the burnt-out remains of a relative's home in Quaama, New South Wales.

  • Australien Tote und Vermisste bei verheerenden Buschbränden (AP/Twitter@NSWRFS)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Battling the blazes

    Firefighters protect homes around Charmhaven, New South Wales, on December 30. Wildfires burning across four Australian states that day destroyed hundreds of properties and caused multiple fatalities. A volunteer firefighter was killed and three others were injured after strong winds pushed a fire truck over.

  • Red skies in Mallacoota (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/TWITTER/@brendanh_Au)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Red skies

    A person stands in protective gear as nearby bushfires turn the sky red in Mallacoota, Victoria. Thousands of people in the coastal region were told to evacuate over the New Year period, while the Country Fire Authority later issued an ominous warning to residents still in the area that it was "too late to leave." Some 4,000 people spent New Year's Eve on the beach to avoid the flames.

  • An air tanker drops fire retardant over the Gospers Mountain fire in November 2019 (Reuters/AAP/D. Lewins)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Bright efforts

    An air tanker drops fire retardant over the Gospers Mountain fire near Colo Heights, northwest of Sydney, Australia on November 15, 2019. The Gospers Mountain fire originated in the Wollemi National Park, and came close to merging with other major fires in the area. The first tore apart the Blue Mountains, a popular tourist area, burning more than 64,000 hectares (158,147 acres) of land.

  • A burnt bicycle lies on the ground in front of a house destroyed by bushfires (Getty Images/D. Gay)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Quick escape

    A burnt bicycle lies on the ground in front of a house destroyed by bushfires on the outskirts of the town of Bargo, near Sydney, on December 21, 2019. The town was hit with a catastrophic fire danger warning as fires turned several nearby homes to ashes. The New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian declared a state of emergency that same week.

  • A kangaroo searches for food after wildfires in November (Imago Images/AAP/J. Piper)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Animals caught in the flames

    A kangaroo that survived the bushfire in Wollemi National Park in Sydney grazes for food in November 2019. The fires have not only sparked concern over human well-being, but have also created worries over the survival of endangered and vulnerable animals. The fires have devastated local wildlife, and a third of the koalas in the most fire-hit region are estimated to have been killed.

  • Houses gutted by bushfires in Mogo Village, NSW (Getty Images/AFP/S. Khan)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Economic toll

    The Insurance Council of Australia said on January 7 that the bushfires have caused at least US$485 million (€435 million) in damage and that number was likely to rise. Separately, authorities warned of looters in towns where people have evacuated and scammers taking advantage of fundraisers for relief efforts.

  • Waldbrände / Buschbrände in Australien (Imago/B. Xuefei)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Area the size of South Korea razed

    As of early January, more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres), or an area the size of South Korea, have been devastated in weeks of bushfires. More than 170 fires continue to burn in Victoria state and New South Wales.

  • A satellite image of smoke from Australia drifting over South America (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

    Bushfires ravage Australia

    Smoke across oceans

    Smoke from Australia drifted across the Pacific and reached South America, the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on January 7. On January 2, the EU Copernicus program recorded the highest concentrations of atmospheric carbon monoxide in the world over the "clean" South Pacific Ocean stemming from the fires in Australia.


In Geneva, WMO spokeswoman Clare Nullis told reporters the smoke had "probably" reached the Antarctic.

Authorities said the smoke did not pose a health risk in South America, some 11,000 kilometers away from Australia. 

Since October, bushfires in Australia have released 400 megatons of carbon dioxide, the EU's Copernicus monitoring program said on Monday.

Read more:Australia's bushfire toll mounts as social media hoaxes proliferate 

On January 2, the Copernicus program recorded the highest concentrations of atmospheric carbon monoxide in the world over the "clean" South Pacific Ocean, stemming from fires in Australia.

The fires have killed 25 people, burned around 110,000 square kilometers (42,471 square miles) of land and caused the death of millions of animals.

Watch video 01:45

Australian bushfires set to burn for months to come

cw/se (dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Australia: Fires worsen and reach Melbourne suburbs

Residents of three Melbourne suburbs were told it was too late to leave. A volunteer firefighter in the eastern state of New South Wales also died Monday amid the blazes. (30.12.2019)  

Australia: My country is burning

Fires are nothing new for Australia. But the blazes engulfing the country have now reached new dimensions and the country's leaders continue to dismiss climate change. For DW's Ben Fajzullin, it's personal. (31.12.2019)  

Australia's bushfire toll mounts as social media hoaxes proliferate

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology had long warned of "highest" bushfire risks driven by climate change. Online scammers have also been trying to capitalize on the disaster, either for money or to deny climate change. (07.01.2020)  

Oceans play role in Australian bushfires drama, say experts

Australia's dry and hot weather, coupled with ocean heat waves, could last for months. Meteorologists' forecasts don't bode well for battling bushfires across Australia. (31.12.2019)  

Australia bushfires: Cooler weather brings respite, situation still volatile

Another person has died and hundreds of properties are feared lost after another catastrophic day of bushfires in Australia's southeast. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has deflected blame over his handling of the crisis. (05.01.2020)  

Australia: Firefighters race against time before heat wave

Firefighters are working around the clock as temperatures and winds are expected to pick up, threatening to ignite a fresh wave of fires. But Australian Open organizers have insisted the tennis tournament will go on. (07.01.2020)  

Bushfires ravage Australia

Australia is grappling with its worst bushfire season to date. The nation has been forced to reckon with a rising death toll, mass evacuations and suffering animal populations. (02.01.2020)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Australian bushfires set to burn for months to come  

Related content

Australien Waldbrände | Mallacoota

Fires — and controversy — rage across Australia 04.01.2020

Bushfires continue to ravage Australia with no signs of letting up. More than 200 blazes are burning across the populous states of Victoria and New South Wales.

Australien Strand Broulee

My Australian paradise lost 06.01.2020

It's a rare thing to be caught up in historic events and see your experiences reported in the global media, writes DW's Chloe Lyneham. It's especially unfortunate when those events are like being in a sci-fi horror film.

Waldbrände / Buschbrände in Australien

Australia's bushfire toll mounts as social media hoaxes proliferate 07.01.2020

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology had long warned of "highest" bushfire risks driven by climate change. Online scammers have also been trying to capitalize on the disaster, either for money or to deny climate change.

Advertisement