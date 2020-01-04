Smoke from Australia fires reaches South America

Smoke from raging bushfires in Australia has drifted across the Pacific and reached South America, the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Tuesday.

Skies over central Chile have become grey and the WMO cited reports from local meteorological bodies of a red sunset in Argentina's capital, Buenos Aires.

Read more: Oceans play role in Australian bushfires drama, say experts

"The fires have led to hazardous air quality in major cities throughout Australia, impacted New Zealand and sent smoke drifting thousands of kilometers across the Pacific to South America," the WMO said.

Bushfires ravage Australia Widespread devastation Massive bushfires have devastated Australia as the blazes continue to rage across the country. Since the start of one of the worst fire seasons on record, more than 1,800 homes have been burned, tens of thousands of people evacuated, and at least 25 killed. Here, a photographer reacts to seeing the burnt-out remains of a relative's home in Quaama, New South Wales.

Bushfires ravage Australia Battling the blazes Firefighters protect homes around Charmhaven, New South Wales, on December 30. Wildfires burning across four Australian states that day destroyed hundreds of properties and caused multiple fatalities. A volunteer firefighter was killed and three others were injured after strong winds pushed a fire truck over.

Bushfires ravage Australia Red skies A person stands in protective gear as nearby bushfires turn the sky red in Mallacoota, Victoria. Thousands of people in the coastal region were told to evacuate over the New Year period, while the Country Fire Authority later issued an ominous warning to residents still in the area that it was "too late to leave." Some 4,000 people spent New Year's Eve on the beach to avoid the flames.

Bushfires ravage Australia Bright efforts An air tanker drops fire retardant over the Gospers Mountain fire near Colo Heights, northwest of Sydney, Australia on November 15, 2019. The Gospers Mountain fire originated in the Wollemi National Park, and came close to merging with other major fires in the area. The first tore apart the Blue Mountains, a popular tourist area, burning more than 64,000 hectares (158,147 acres) of land.

Bushfires ravage Australia Quick escape A burnt bicycle lies on the ground in front of a house destroyed by bushfires on the outskirts of the town of Bargo, near Sydney, on December 21, 2019. The town was hit with a catastrophic fire danger warning as fires turned several nearby homes to ashes. The New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian declared a state of emergency that same week.

Bushfires ravage Australia Animals caught in the flames A kangaroo that survived the bushfire in Wollemi National Park in Sydney grazes for food in November 2019. The fires have not only sparked concern over human well-being, but have also created worries over the survival of endangered and vulnerable animals. The fires have devastated local wildlife, and a third of the koalas in the most fire-hit region are estimated to have been killed.

Bushfires ravage Australia Economic toll The Insurance Council of Australia said on January 7 that the bushfires have caused at least US$485 million (€435 million) in damage and that number was likely to rise. Separately, authorities warned of looters in towns where people have evacuated and scammers taking advantage of fundraisers for relief efforts.

Bushfires ravage Australia Area the size of South Korea razed As of early January, more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres), or an area the size of South Korea, have been devastated in weeks of bushfires. More than 170 fires continue to burn in Victoria state and New South Wales.

Bushfires ravage Australia Smoke across oceans Smoke from Australia drifted across the Pacific and reached South America, the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on January 7. On January 2, the EU Copernicus program recorded the highest concentrations of atmospheric carbon monoxide in the world over the "clean" South Pacific Ocean stemming from the fires in Australia.



In Geneva, WMO spokeswoman Clare Nullis told reporters the smoke had "probably" reached the Antarctic.

Authorities said the smoke did not pose a health risk in South America, some 11,000 kilometers away from Australia.

Since October, bushfires in Australia have released 400 megatons of carbon dioxide, the EU's Copernicus monitoring program said on Monday.

Read more:Australia's bushfire toll mounts as social media hoaxes proliferate

On January 2, the Copernicus program recorded the highest concentrations of atmospheric carbon monoxide in the world over the "clean" South Pacific Ocean, stemming from fires in Australia.

The fires have killed 25 people, burned around 110,000 square kilometers (42,471 square miles) of land and caused the death of millions of animals.

Watch video 01:45 Share Bushfires set to burn for months Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Vmwe Australian bushfires set to burn for months to come

cw/se (dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.