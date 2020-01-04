Smoke from Australia fires reaches South America

Smoke from bushfires in Australia has traveled some 11,000 kilometers (6,800 miles) to South America. Last week, the highest levels of carbon monoxide in the world were measured over the "clean" South Pacific Ocean.
Smoke from raging bushfires in Australia has drifted across the Pacific and reached South America, the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Tuesday.
Skies over central Chile have become grey and the WMO cited reports from local meteorological bodies of a red sunset in Argentina's capital, Buenos Aires.
Read more: Oceans play role in Australian bushfires drama, say experts
"The fires have led to hazardous air quality in major cities throughout Australia, impacted New Zealand and sent smoke drifting thousands of kilometers across the Pacific to South America," the WMO said.
In Geneva, WMO spokeswoman Clare Nullis told reporters the smoke had "probably" reached the Antarctic.
Authorities said the smoke did not pose a health risk in South America, some 11,000 kilometers away from Australia.
Since October, bushfires in Australia have released 400 megatons of carbon dioxide, the EU's Copernicus monitoring program said on Monday.
Read more:Australia's bushfire toll mounts as social media hoaxes proliferate
On January 2, the Copernicus program recorded the highest concentrations of atmospheric carbon monoxide in the world over the "clean" South Pacific Ocean, stemming from fires in Australia.
The fires have killed 25 people, burned around 110,000 square kilometers (42,471 square miles) of land and caused the death of millions of animals.
cw/se (dpa, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Residents of three Melbourne suburbs were told it was too late to leave. A volunteer firefighter in the eastern state of New South Wales also died Monday amid the blazes. (30.12.2019)
Fires are nothing new for Australia. But the blazes engulfing the country have now reached new dimensions and the country's leaders continue to dismiss climate change. For DW's Ben Fajzullin, it's personal. (31.12.2019)
Australia's Bureau of Meteorology had long warned of "highest" bushfire risks driven by climate change. Online scammers have also been trying to capitalize on the disaster, either for money or to deny climate change. (07.01.2020)
Australia's dry and hot weather, coupled with ocean heat waves, could last for months. Meteorologists' forecasts don't bode well for battling bushfires across Australia. (31.12.2019)
Another person has died and hundreds of properties are feared lost after another catastrophic day of bushfires in Australia's southeast. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has deflected blame over his handling of the crisis. (05.01.2020)