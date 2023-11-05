Smiling assassins: Upamecano, Kane and Sané seal Bayern win

Harry Kane scored another Bundesliga hattrick and Leroy Sané ran Borussia Dortmund ragged as Bayern Munich ran out comprehensive 4-0 winners in the Klassiker. But it all started with Dayot Upamecano – and a smile.

It all started with a smile.

As Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck got into position to mark his Bayern Munich counterpart Dayot Upamecano ahead of an early corner kick, the two exchanged a few words.

The Frenchman grinned and laughed softly. Niceties observed, he then evaded Schlotterbeck, powered into the box and headed the ball into the back of the net.

"He just spoke to me!" Upamecano revealed to DW afterwards. "He said: 'Are you ok?' So, I said: 'Yes, great, you?' And then I went. And I went fast. I did everything I could to score that goal!"

It was a remarkable start for Bayern, setting them on their way to a crushing 4-0 win, Harry Kane netting a second consecutive Bundesliga hattrick as Bayern bounced back from their calamitous German Cup exit against third-division Saarbrücken in midweek.

Upamecano gamble validates Tuchel

"Not bad for a team showing no development and with a bad relationship between the coach and the players," scoffed head coach Thomas Tuchel in the post-match press conference, a scathing reference to criticism leveled at him by former Bayern players turned television pundits Lothar Matthäus and Dietmar Hamman in recent days.

And it was an even more remarkable start for Upamecano who, having missed the last five games with a thigh injury, only started at the Westfalenstadion because Tuchel had no other choice, Matthijs de Ligt having also been ruled out. It was a risk, but it paid immediate dividends.

"I felt great," Upamecano told DW. "It was planned that I would come off in the second half but I felt good. I'm proud of myself and of the doctors and the work they've done with me. Now I'm ready for a full 90 minutes."

By the time he was withdrawn after an hour, Bayern were two goals up and cruising – and had been for 50 minutes thanks to two players in flying form: Kane and Leroy Sané, who ran Borussia Dortmund ragged all evening.

Borussia Dortmund had no answer to the pace of Leroy Sané Image: Bernd Thissen/dpa/picture alliance

The Leroy Sané show

It was Sané's corner which Upamecano had powered home for the opener, but that was just the start. Five minutes later, the German international launched a Bayern counter-attack with a neat back-heel and then, as Leon Goretzka stormed through the absent Dortmund midfield, Sané sprinted up alongside him on the overlap and crossed for Kane to tap home.

"It's obviously a huge plus, having players of that quality," said Upamecano of his offensive teammates. "Our attack is so strong – and don't forget Kingsley [Coman] either. He also had a good game today."

But this was the Sané show. The next time he got in behind, Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel stood tall. Then, he danced past Marius Wolf before wrongfooting Marcel Sabitzer. At one point, he was surrounded by five yellow shirts on the halfway line, but didn't lose possession.

"We know that we have qualities which are hard to defend against," said Tuchel. "The two early goals gave us important stability but then we had a good mix of deep possession and quick attacks."

Bayern should have made it three just after half-time when the irrepressible Sané ruthlessly disposed Salih Özcan and bombed forward. But for once, his final pass let him down. Now it was Kane's turn.

Three of the best: Harry Kane netted another Bundesliga hattrick Image: imago images/osnapix

Harry Kane's hattrick of hattricks

Pre-match, Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic had insisted that there would be no special measures to deal with the England captain, that Dortmund would attempt to deal with him "collectively" and not man-mark.

But it didn't work, as Kane consistently dropped deep and wide into those spaces which only he sees, linking up play and then joining in attacks himself before finishing clinically in the box twice more to complete an astonishing third hattrick of the season already.

"It's just the experience and all the know-how he's accumulated throughout his career," Bayern captain Manuel Neuer told Sky. "He didn't leave it all in England; he brought it with him to the Bundesliga."

There was praise from the boardroom, too. "As someone who was partly responsible for this transfer, I'm very happy to see it work this way and I hope it continues," said Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen, but there was also acknowledgement that the summer's inadequate transfer activity has left the squad down to the bare bones.

"If we consider it necessary to strengthen in some positions, we will do so," he told Sky. "We have a top quality squad, but that doesn't mean we don't want to become even stronger."

Upamecano, as a prime example, had been replaced by 19-year-old Aleksandar Pavlovic, who nevertheless set up Kane's third goal and cap off a perfect evening for Bayern.

"It's not easy to win here but we played brilliantly today," concluded Upamecano. And he was still smiling.