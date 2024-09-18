  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineExtreme weather
ScienceUnited States of America

Smart insects – How tiny brains do brilliant things

September 18, 2024

The latest research shows we’ve long underestimated the intelligence of insects. Bumblebees, for example, succeed at behavioral tests also passed by intelligent crows. They use tools to reach nectar in an artificial flower.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kkuB

Behavioral biologist Elizabeth Tibbetts is amazed at the paper wasp’s capacity to learn and understand. "They may not be universal geniuses like artists, but they’re brilliant in their fields,” says the researcher at the University of Michigan. The animals can memorize faces, eavesdrop on fighting rivals to assess potential opponents and think strategically. They can master brain teasers that even small children can’t solve. Bumblebees, along with their relatives bees and paper wasps, are just three of almost a million insect species worldwide. But when it comes to these species, science agrees that the image of robotic creatures with no intelligence, that only exist to eat, be eaten or produce offspring, is outdated. Below, above and alongside us live tiny animals capable of learning and acting with intelligence. They are able to store images, shapes, colors and experiences in their brains. For a long time, it was generally believed that intelligent behavior in insects was superfluous, as most only live for a few weeks. Earwigs live for about a year; as babies, their mothers apparently teach them how to nurture their own brood. What’s even more surprising: insects from the same clutch can develop different personality traits. In horseradish flea beetles, for example, some are braver than others. And, as evolutionary biologist Elizabeth Tibbetts says: "Paper wasps are as bitchy as the protagonists of Game of Thrones." The animals plot, betray colleagues and fight to the death to be queen. The insect world is much more complex than previously thought. One reason is that any species with a wide range of diverse individuals can better adapt to climate changes - an evolutionary advantage for survival.

Skip next section More on Science from North America

More on Science from North America

Dylan Taylor, CEO Voyager Space, in a DW interview

How private firms are reshaping space travel

Dylan Taylor, Voyager Space Holdings CEO & Chairman, speaks to DW's Editor-in-Chief, Manuela Kasper-Claridge.
ScienceJanuary 19, 202414:23 min
Skip next section More on Science from around the world

More on Science from around the world

DW Sendung | Projekt Zukunft/Tomorrow Today

Can iodine be used for rocket fuel?

In 2023, a mini-satellite powered by iodine began circling Earth. The innovative technology has many advantages.
ScienceSeptember 18, 202402:24 min
DW Projekt Zukunft Sendungslogo Englisch (Tomorrow Today)

Tomorrow Today — The Science Show

We need more green energy worldwide — but where will it come from when there’s no wind and the sun isn’t shining?
ScienceSeptember 13, 202426:04 min
Maya-Codex in Dresden

Learning from the Ancients - The wonders of Mayan astronomy

The Maya of Central America were ahead of the time in their knowledge of astronomy. What can we learn from them?
ScienceSeptember 7, 202405:48 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW DocFilm Sendungslogo Composite

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport.

Go to show DocFilm