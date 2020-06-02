Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Smart city describes digital networks that are built in order to improve the urban quality of life. The collection of big data allows logistical interventions such as the optimization of traffic flows.
The Spanish town of Santander is considered one of Europe's pioneering smart cities.
Helsinki: the epitome of smart city living
A smart city? Going by what the experts tell us, the cities of the future will be digital and connected. Smart cities use smart technology to improve the quality of life for their citizens - by boosting the transport network, cutting down on waste and resource consumption, and connecting people. In Finland, some of that is already reality.
The "Smart cities" of the future will be digital and connected, using smart technology to improve the transport network, cutting down on resource consumption, and connecting people. The Kalasatama quarter in Helsinki for instance has become a lab for Smart City experiments. And not just for the hip and young - senior citizens too are at the cutting edge of smart technology,
How can citites become more sustainable and ready for a rapid influx of people? That's a question currently discussed at the World Urban Forum in Kuala Lumpur. 'Cities 2030, Cities for all' is the motto of the conference. One of its aims is to take a closer look at the many challenges facing urban communities and those who need to manage urbanization everywhere.