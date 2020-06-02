Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Smart city

Smart city describes digital networks that are built in order to improve the urban quality of life. The collection of big data allows logistical interventions such as the optimization of traffic flows.

The Spanish town of Santander is considered one of Europe's pioneering smart cities.

The Urban Skyfarm is a conceptual prototype vertical farm proposal for a site located in Seoul. Please find the following download link to access our high quality images and design descriptions. The project has been awarded 2013 Green Dot Design Award Winner(1st prize) in Concept Category, Rethinking the future 2014(2nd Prize), Finalist at SXSW Eco Place by Design and Special Mention at WT Smart City Award 2014.

How COVID-19 could speed up smart-city visions 02.06.2020

The pandemic lockdowns have shown how much healthier city life could be without clogged streets, deafening noise and polluted air. But will the virus boost efforts for greener cities? The technology is already there.
DUBLIN, IRELAND - APRIL 30: Flags of the European Union countries are gathered together ahead of the EU enlargement ceremony April 30, 2004 in Dublin, Ireland. Ten new nations, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia will tomorrow become members of the EU, in the biggest expansion of the Union since it began. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

Inside Europe: 11.01.2019 11.01.2019

The trial on a deadly terror attack on a Jewish museum opens in Belgium — One of the largest data leaks in Germany's history — High-level corruption and upcoming elections in Poland — An acclaimed author in France says women over 50 are too old for sex — Helsinki: the epitome of smart city living — Greece turns to taxpayers for donations to boost its navy.
(160827) -- HELSINKI, Aug. 27, 2016 () -- A driverless mini bus runs on an open road in Hernesaari, Helsinki, Finland, Aug. 26, 2016. Since mid-August, the French made Easymile EZ-10 driverless mini bus has been tested in an open road section in Helsinki. Automated buses have been tested elsewhere in the world, but operation as part of regular street traffic has been rare. In the past week, the project has attracted some 500 viewers and passengers. In the testing, the type of bus was found to be scary of real street environment such as irregularly parked cars, overtaking vehicles and nearby passengers. (/Li Jizhi) (zw) |

Spectrum: Smart Cities in Finland 19.06.2018

A smart city? Going by what the experts tell us, the cities of the future will be digital and connected. Smart cities use smart technology to improve the quality of life for their citizens - by boosting the transport network, cutting down on waste and resource consumption, and connecting people. In Finland, some of that is already reality.
IMG E0849: Maija Bergström and Veerea Mustonen Description of foto: Women in front of logo of Forum Virium Title Forum Virium II Tags (Finland, Helsinki, women, smart cities) Name of the photographer/or scource Michael Frantzen When was the pic taken? February 2018 Where was the pic taken Helsinki, Finland Description of the pic /Occasion Office setting

World in Progress: A lab for the future - Smart Cities in Finland 02.05.2018

The "Smart cities" of the future will be digital and connected, using smart technology to improve the transport network, cutting down on resource consumption, and connecting people. The Kalasatama quarter in Helsinki for instance has become a lab for Smart City experiments. And not just for the hip and young - senior citizens too are at the cutting edge of smart technology,

Puerto Madero in Buenos Aires on September 22, 2016. (Photo by Maciej Luczniewski/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

World in Progress: Cities of the Future 07.02.2018

How can citites become more sustainable and ready for a rapid influx of people? That's a question currently discussed at the World Urban Forum in Kuala Lumpur. 'Cities 2030, Cities for all' is the motto of the conference. One of its aims is to take a closer look at the many challenges facing urban communities and those who need to manage urbanization everywhere.

Kenyan motorists drive on June 4, 2012 in heavy traffic in the country's capital Nairobi. According to an IBM Commuter Pain Survey, Nairobi residents have the fourth most painful commute in the world. City officials estimate that traffic jams cost the economy over 600,000 US dollars (482,600 euros) per day in lost productivity, fuel consumption and pollution. It has been estimated that the population of Nairobi will increase from the current 3 million to 4.3 million in 2025, hence the urgent need to upgrade the city's roads. AFP PHOTO / SIMON MAINA (Photo credit should read SIMON MAINA/AFP/GettyImages)

Smart traffic in Kenya 16.01.2017

Kenya’s capital Nairobi has a traffic and air pollution problem. But Ma3Route, a Kenyan mobile, web and SMS platform, wants to change that with a smart crowd-sourced solution.

Eco Hero Togo

Togo’s Smart City tackles e-waste 23.12.2016

Lomé start-up Woelab upcycles old printers, computers and laptops into new products. They're also encouraging high-school students about how to get the most out of limited resources and promote a clean environment.
01.2012 DW Shift Sendungslogo

Shift - Living in the Digital Age 13.12.2016

Smart city: Santander strides into the digital future, showing the world how it’s done. Digital museums: dinosaurs come to life through virtual reality. And in Exit: the laws of physics are turned on their head

Colonial style trading houses and the twin towers of the World Trade Centre in the Fort area of Colombo, Sri Lanka. Date: 2006 (Mary Evans Picture Library) | Nur für redaktionelle Verwendung., Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer. © picture-alliance/dpa/Mary Evans Picture Library

Colombo to become a smart city 27.09.2016

Colombo is getting in shape for the 21st century. German technology giant Siemens is supporting Sri Lanka in achieving the target, but it is a challenge to upgrade the city with an outdated infrastructure.
Wifi-In-Motion Makes Porto a 'Smart City'. Board any bus in Portugal's second-largest city, and you've got free wifi -- courtesy of a network of routers affixed to more than 600 municipal vehicles. It's the biggest wifi-in-motion network in the world.

Wi-Fi-in-Motion makes Porto a 'Smart City' 09.03.2015

Board any bus in Portugal's second-largest city, and you've got free Wi-Fi - courtesy of a network of routers affixed to more than 600 municipal vehicles. It's the biggest Wi-Fi-in-motion network in the world.
Engineers at Santander's command and control center oversee giant digital maps of the city, overlaid with real-time information coming in from a network of 12,000 sensors embedded across the city. This screenshot of one of the interactive maps displays information on noise pollution in downtown Santander, as well as the location of city buses and available parking spots. (Photo courtesy of the University of Cantabria)

'Smart city' Santander takes lead in Europe 14.07.2013

An old port city on Spain's Atlantic coast has emerged as a prototype for high-tech smart cities worldwide. Blanketed with sensors, it's changing the way of life for its residents.
Title: SmartEnergyLab * Original Filename: SmartEnergyLab.jpg * Geschäftsfelder: ,Regenerative Stromversorgung * Marktbereiche: ,Dezentrale netzgekoppelte Energiesysteme (Smart Grids) * Ressource verwendet in: ,Jahresbericht * Keywords: Jahresberoicht 2011 * Bildunterschrift: Das SmartEnergyLab am Fraunhofer ISE verfügt über eine vollständige Ausstattung von regenerativen und effizienten sowohl elektrischen als auch thermischen Erzeugern und Speichern zukünftiger Ein- und Mehrfamilienhäuser. Mit der Abbildung und Vernetzung aller thermischen und elektrischen Energieflüsse bieten wir eine Plattform für die Analyse, Bewertung und Entwicklung von Smart Homes und Smart Grid-Technologien für das Verteilnetz an. ©Fraunhofer ISE The SmartEnergyLab at Fraunhofer ISE is equipped with a complete range of regenerative and efficient, electrical and thermal generators and storage units suitable for future free-standing houses and medium-density housing. By modelling and integrating all thermal and electric energy flows, we offer a platform to analyse, evaluate and develop Smart Homes and Smart Grid technology for the distribution grid. ©Fraunhofer ISE * Land: ,Germany * Aufnahmedatum: 2011-01-21 12:51 * Copyrights: ©Fraunofer ISE * Weitergabebedingungen: ,~de:frei für redaktionelle Zwecke * Camera Make / Model: Canon EOS 400D DIGITAL * Image Size: 2126x1417 Alle Rechte, sowohl von Fuchs wie auch von Fraunhofer-Institut sind freigegeben. Zulieferer: Richard Fuchs

Smart city: thinking houses for intelligent cities 06.06.2013

By 2030, four out of five people will live in megacities. Supplying them with power and water will be crucial. IT networking, intelligent power grids and sustainable energy should help create a "smart city."