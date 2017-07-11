Small plane crashes in Sweden, multiple deaths reported

Swedish officials said multiple people have died in a "very severe accident" involving a small airplane which crashed outside the city or Orebro on Thursday.

"It is a sky diver plane that has crashed after takeoff," Emil Gustavsson, rescue leader at the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre, told local TT news agency.

Media reports said the plane was carrying skydivers

Media reports stated that nine skydivers were on board. Police confirmed "several" people were killed but did not immediately provide a precise death toll.

Orebro is the sixth largest city in Sweden with around 124,000 people and the capital of its county. It attracts 700,000 visitors per year mainly in the summer months.

Orebro is located near the lake of Hjalmaren in the south of the country, 211 kilometers (131 miles) west of the Swedish capital Stockholm.

It operates skydiving courses from May to October through a collaboration with Örebro parachute club which was founded in 1976 .

The tandem skydiving is arranged from Orebro Airport, Sweden's fourth largest cargo airport, that specializes in charter flights.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as events unfold.