Small plane crashes in Sweden, multiple deaths reported

Swedish officials said multiple people have died in a "very severe accident" involving a small airplane which crashed outside the city or Orebro on Thursday.

"It is a sky diver plane that has crashed after takeoff," Emil Gustavsson, rescue leader at the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre, told local TT news agency.

Media reports said the plane was carrying skydivers

Media reports stated that nine skydivers were on board. Police confirmed "several" people were killed but did not immediately provide a precise death toll.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as events unfold.