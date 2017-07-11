Small plane crashes in Sweden, multiple deaths reported

A plane with nine people on board has crashed outside Orebro, Sweden, with police confirming several were killed.
Swedish officials said multiple people have died in a "very severe accident" involving a small airplane which crashed outside the city or Orebro on Thursday.
"It is a sky diver plane that has crashed after takeoff," Emil Gustavsson, rescue leader at the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre, told local TT news agency.
Media reports stated that nine skydivers were on board. Police confirmed "several" people were killed but did not immediately provide a precise death toll.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as events unfold.