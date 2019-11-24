Small airliner crashes into homes in Goma, DR Congo

The operator of the twin-engine Dornier-228 aircraft, the local airline Busy Bee, said the flight had 17 passengers and two crew members on board.

The French news agency AFP, quoting Goma rescue coordinator Joseph Makundi, said 23 bodies had been pulled from wreckage.

The crash site was among residential homes near Goma's international airport.

The Congolese media outlet actualite.cd said the airline regularly ran medical evacuations in remote areas of eastern DRC.

Fire tenders of Goma city and the UN peacekeeping mission MONUSCO were at the scene of the crash, said actualite.cd.

Sunday's flight was bound for Beni, 350 kilometers (220 miles) north of Goma.

Goma, November 24: The aircraft crashed among housing near Goma's airport

In October, a cargo plane operating from Goma bound for Kinshasa crashed an hour after takeoff in Congo's central province of Sankuru, killing all eight passengers and crew.

On its catalog of airlines banned from operating in Europe, the European Union lists 21 Congolese airlines, including Busy Bee.

