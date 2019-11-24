 Small airliner crashes into homes in Goma, DR Congo | News | DW | 24.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Small airliner crashes into homes in Goma, DR Congo

A plane reportedly carrying 19 passengers and crew has crashed in a suburb of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). It was taking off on a flight to Beni, said regional authorities.

Residents watch as plane crashes in Goma (AFP/P. Tulizo)

The operator of the twin-engine Dornier-228 aircraft, the local airline Busy Bee, said the flight had 17 passengers and two crew members on board.

The French news agency AFP, quoting Goma rescue coordinator Joseph Makundi, said 23 bodies had been pulled from wreckage.

The crash site was among residential homes near Goma's international airport.

The Congolese media outlet actualite.cd said the airline regularly ran medical evacuations in remote areas of eastern DRC.

Fire tenders of Goma city and the UN peacekeeping mission MONUSCO were at the scene of the crash, said actualite.cd.

Sunday's flight was bound for Beni, 350 kilometers (220 miles) north of Goma.

People gather around the smoking wreckage of the plane (AFP/D. Kamathe)

Goma, November 24: The aircraft crashed among housing near Goma's airport

In October, a cargo plane operating from Goma bound for Kinshasa crashed an hour after takeoff in Congo's central province of Sankuru, killing all eight passengers and crew.

On its catalog of airlines banned from operating in Europe, the European Union lists 21 Congolese airlines, including Busy Bee.

ipj/ng (Reuters, AFP; AP)

DW recommends

Military plane crash in Congo kills dozens

There were no survivors among the all-Russian crew that was transporting vehicles, weapons and military personnel. Initial reports suggest the plane suffered a faulty take-off. (30.09.2017)  

Second Ebola case confirmed in DR Congo's Goma

Health officials fear an Ebola outbreak in eastern DR Congo could spread in Goma. Earlier in July, the city of two million people registered its first case of the deadly virus. (31.07.2019)  

DR Congo: Performing for change

Amid government crackdowns, young people challenging the status quo risk harassment, violence, and jail. Now they've found a new way to push for change: volunteer work in the arts. (29.11.2016)  

WWW links

European Union — List of airlines banned within the EU

Banned in the EU are 'all' air carriers under DR Congo's oversight

(Airline) Busy Bee Congo

Fleet includes 3 aircraft for regular, medical flights and charter

Swiss technology concern RUAG

Dornier aircraft were initially developed at Oberpfaffenhofen in Bavaria

Advertisement