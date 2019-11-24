Small airliner crashes in Goma, DR Congo

The operator of the twin-engine Dornier-228 aircraft, the local airline Busy Bee, said the flight had on board 17 passengers and two crew members.

The extent of casualties was not initially clear. The Congolese media outlet actualite.cd said the airline regularly ran medical evacuations in remote areas of eastern DRC.

In October, a cargo plane operating from Goma bound for Kinshasa crashed an hour after take-off in Congo's central province of Sankuru, killing all eight passengers and crew.

The plane crashed in a densely populated area

On its list of airlines banned from operating in Europe, the European Union lists 21 Congolese airlines, including Busy Bee.

