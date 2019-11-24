Small airliner crashes in Goma, DR Congo

The operator of the twin-engine Dornier-228 aircraft, the local airline Busy Bee, said the flight had on board 17 passengers and two crew members.

Reuters, quoting rescue workers, said the bodies of at least 18 people had been pulled from the wreckage. The French news agency AFP put the number of bodies recovered at at least six.

The Congolese media outlet actualite.cd said the airline regularly ran medical evacuations in remote areas of eastern DRC.

Fire tenders of Goma city and the UN peacekeeping mission MONUSCO were at the crash scene, said actualite.cd.

Sunday's flight was bound for Beni, 350 kilometers (220 miles) north of Goma.

The plane crashed in a densely populated area

In October, a cargo plane operating from Goma bound for Kinshasa crashed an hour after take-off in Congo's central province of Sankuru, killing all eight passengers and crew.

On its catalog of airlines banned from operating in Europe, the European Union lists 21 Congolese airlines, including Busy Bee.

ipj/ng (Reuters, AFP)