Slovenian Prime Minister Sarec resigns

Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec said he would send his resignation to the National Assembly on Monday and called for an early election, because his minority government did not have the influence to push through important legislation.

"There is nothing I can do with this government. Therefore, it is fair to hold an early election," he told a press conference, according to local news site 24ur.com

"The most honest thing we can do is to go to the polls, where people can tell us whether they want us to continue or not," he said.

Sarec said he had already spoken with the president of his center-left Modern Center (SMC) Party, about the possibility of running together in early elections.

"With this coalition, this situation in parliament, I cannot fulfill the expectations of the people. I would be able to fulfill them after an election," he said.

Shortly before Sarec's statement, Slovenian national news agency STA reported the resignation of Finance Minister Andrej Bertoncelj.

lc/rt (Reuters, dpa)