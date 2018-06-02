 Slovenian Prime Minister Sarec resigns | News | DW | 27.01.2020

News

Slovenian Prime Minister Sarec resigns

Marjan Sarec said his minority government did not have the influence to push through important legislation. Sarec also called for a snap election.

Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Dunham)

Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec said he would send his resignation to the National Assembly on Monday and called for an early election, because his minority government did not have the influence to push through important legislation.

"There is nothing I can do with this government. Therefore, it is fair to hold an early election," he told a press conference, according to local news site 24ur.com

Read moreSlovenia to hold early parliamentary election

"The most honest thing we can do is to go to the polls, where people can tell us whether they want us to continue or not," he said.

Sarec said he had already spoken with the president of his center-left Modern Center (SMC) Party, about the possibility of running together in early elections.

Read moreSlovenia: Prime Minister Miro Cerar resigns over court ruling on referendum

"With this coalition, this situation in parliament, I cannot fulfill the expectations of the people. I would be able to fulfill them after an election," he said.

Shortly before Sarec's statement, Slovenian national news agency STA reported the resignation of Finance Minister Andrej Bertoncelj.

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

lc/rt (Reuters, dpa)

