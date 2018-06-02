Slovenian Prime Minister Sarec resigns, calls snap election

Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec said he would send his resignation to the National Assembly on Monday and called for an early election, because his minority government did not have the influence to push through important legislation.

"There is nothing I can do with this government. Therefore, it is fair to hold an early election," he told a press conference.

Watch video 04:28 Share Ljubljana by Water Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2ySqU Ljubljana by Water

"The most honest thing we can do is to go to the polls, where people can tell us whether they want us to continue or not," he said, following internal conflicts in the five-member coalition.

Slovenian President Borut Pahor is now set to start talks with parliamentary parties to see if any of them can form a new coalition with a majority.

Read more: Slovenia's flag carrier Adria Airways files for bankruptcy

Sarec, a former comedian, said he had already spoken with the president of his center-left Modern Center (SMC) Party about the possibility of running together in early elections.

Analysts have said that the opposition center-right Slovenian Democratic (SDS) Party, which is the largest in parliament, is likely to try to form a new government. The proposed early election would only take place if the SDS is unsuccessful in forming a new coalition.

"With this coalition, this situation in parliament, I cannot fulfill the expectations of the people. I would be able to fulfill them after an election," he said.

Shortly before Sarec's statement, Slovenian national news agency STA reported the resignation of Finance Minister Andrej Bertoncelj.

On Friday, Bertoncelj issued a statement protesting new legislation proposed by Sarec's party, under which the budget would cover losses of the national health system.

Read more: Yugoslavia, 1918: Birth of a dead state

Watch video 04:12 Share Who owns this sea, Slovenia or Croatia? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2qudz Who owns this sea, Slovenia or Croatia?

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

lc/rt (Reuters, dpa, AFP)