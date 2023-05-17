Slovakia's interim government hopes to end political turmoil

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova on Monday appointed an interim cabinet of technocrats, hoping it will end the country's political turmoil and bring calm to government in the country.

With three governments in three years, Slovakia has seen much political turmoil in recent times. In a bid to end this turbulence and bring some calm to government, Slovak President Zuzana Caputova on Monday appointed an interim government of technocrats that she hopes will lead the country until parliamentary elections are held on September 30.

Slovakia's three years of political upheaval began in 2020 when Igor Matovic, leader of the OLANO party (Ordinary People and Independent Personalities) was unexpectedly swept to power, promising to fight corruption and introduce reform. Only a year later, he was forced to resign as prime minister following a number of controversies.

He was succeeded by fellow OLANO member and former finance minister Eduard Heger, who lasted only half a year longer in the job before being forced out of office in December 2022 by a vote of no confidence in his government. Heger was then appointed caretaker prime minister.

President Caputova (centre) has appointed a government of technocrats to rule the country until parliamentary elections on September 30 Image: Radovan Stoklasa/REUTERS

But Heger's conservative-populist minority government was unable to get important reform legislation through parliament required for the release of €1.7 billion from the EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), which meant that Slovakia faced losing the funding as a result. The straw that broke the camel's back came last week when a number of ministers resigned, bringing Heger's caretaker government down and forcing the president to act. Caputova then appointed a technocratic government under the leadership of 46-year-old Ludovit Odor.

Who is Slovakia's new PM?

Although not in fact a politician, Ludovit Odor is well known in Slovakia from his time as the deputy governor of the National Bank of Slovakia (NBS). A respected politically independent economist, Odor studied mathematics and management at the Comenius University Bratislava and has worked as an analyst for several banks and rating agencies.

He was a visiting professor at the Central European University und has written several books on economy and investment. He has also been a member of the Slovak Council for Budget Responsibility.

New cabinet is a new departure for Slovakia

Odor comes from Slovakia's Hungarian minority, and although Hungarian Slovaks have often held important offices in previous Slovak governments, this is the first time the government in Bratislava will be led by a member of the country's Hungarian minority.

"We won't work miracles, but you can expect us to ensure the proper functioning of the state," incoming PM Ludovit Odor told the country on Monday Image: RADOVAN STOKLASA/REUTERS

Other members of the new cabinet include central bank chief economist Michal Horvath, who has been appointed finance minister, Miroslav Wlachovsky, who has worked as a diplomat in Washington and London and will now be Slovakia's foreign minister, and another career diplomat with experience in Washington and Brussels, Martin Sklenar, who will assume the post of defense minister.

President wants calm

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony for the new cabinet on Monday, President Caputova made it clear that she expects the new government to restore calm: "I expect the government to lead with pragmatism and apply it on all the aspects of its rule, from the EU Recovery Plan to justice, education and state finance," she said.

Explaining her decision to appoint a government of technocrats, she said that "it will serve as evidence that public service can be carried out with professionalism and that differences might be used to seek the best solutions instead of destruction."

New PM wants to focus on the future

For his part, the new PM has promised to step up to the plate and ensure calm, competent leadership. "We won't work miracles, but you can expect us to ensure the proper functioning of the state," said Odor, alluding to the fact that his cabinet of technocrats will only be in office for about four months.

Out with the old: Ludovit Odor (left) takes over as prime minister from Eduard Heger (right) whose government was brought down by the resignation of several ministers last week Image: VLADIMIR SIMICEK/AFP

Odor went on to say that he intends to continue the good reforms initiated by previous governments and feels confident that the technocratic government "can fully focus on what Slovakia needs."

"In addition to addressing current problems, we'll also put emphasis on the future, the competitiveness and success of Slovakia. We want to provide continuity both at the beginning and at the end of our mandate. I believe that only together can we manage the challenges faced by Slovakia," added Slovakia's new PM.

Challenges lie ahead

Like any new government in Slovakia, his cabinet must face a vote of confidence in parliament within 30 days.

This will be the first time that Slovakia has been led by a government composed entirely of technocrats who are not active politicians. The cabinet is taking office at a time of great political crisis and high inflation, which currently stands at 15%.

President Caputova said on Monday that she hopes the interim government (pictured here) will show the people of Slovakia that "public service can be carried out with professionalism, and that differences might be used to seek the best solutions instead of destruction" Image: Jaroslav Novak/TASR/AP/picture alliance

In addition to the many economic issues the new government must address, it is already clear that the months ahead will not be plain sailing for Odor and his cabinet: Only one political party, the center-left Freedom and Solidarity, has pledged support to its rule. Other parties, including those who formed part of recent government coalitions, have openly expressed skepticism at the president's choice of cabinet.

It is therefore likely that the new cabinet will not have the support of the parliament, which would limit its authority and its ability to pass legislation.

Edited by: Aingeal Flanagan and Bettina Marx