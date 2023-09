09/30/2023 September 30, 2023

Voters in Slovakia are heading to the polls to vote in an early parliamentary election. It’s a neck-and-neck race between a populist former prime minister who ran a pro-Russian, anti-American campaign and a liberal pro-Western candidate. The election could see the country radically change course on Ukraine. DW's Brussels Bureau chief Alexandra von Nahmen has the latest from the capital Bratislava.