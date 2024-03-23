Slovakia: Run-off likely as presidential polls close

Peter Pellegrini, a favorite of PM Robert Fico, is predicted to face off against liberal ex-foreign minister Ivan Korcok in a runoff vote next month. The result could influence Slovakia's policy towards Ukraine.

Polls closed in the first round of Slovakia's presidential election on Saturday, with exit polls suggesting the country was headed for a runoff round.

The runoff round is expected to pit the Russia-leaning ruling camp, represented by Peter Pellegrini, against pro-Ukraine candidate and liberal ex-foreign minister Ivan Korcok.

Projections by broadcaster RTVS predicted Pellegrini and Korcok would compete against one another on April 6.

A runoff is in order if no candidate secures over 50% of the vote.

Sitting president chooses not to run again

Slovaks are electing a successor to Zuzana Caputova, the country's first female president, after she decided not to seek a second term.

The outgoing president, who has sued the country's Prime Minister Robert Fico for labeling her a traitor, says she does not have the energy to stay on for another five years, citing threats against her family amid a turbulent period in Slovakian politics.

Caputova said she hoped her successor would "represent our country abroad well."

The presidential post is widely seen as ceremonial, with executive power resting on the prime minister's shoulders. Nine candidates are vying for the role of Slovakia's sixth head of state since it became independent in 1993.

Slovakia is a member of NATO and the EU Image: Roman Hanc/TASR/dpa/picture alliance

Pellegrini and Korcok lead the field

Backed by Prime Minister Fico, Pellegrini is considered the favorite to become Slovakia's next president. His victory could be interpreted as support to the government's pro-Russia stance.

Fico has previously questioned Ukraine's sovereignty.

After casting his ballot, Pellegrini said Slovakia would stay anchored in the European Union and NATO after the election, despite Fico's remarks.

"Even if we talk about a more sovereign foreign policy this does not mean that the course of Slovakia's foreign policy should change," he added.

Slovakia: Protests against the government To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Ex-Foreign Minister Korcok, who is staunchly pro-Ukraine like outgoing Caputova, is the other main contender for the presidential role.

"People know what I stand for. Now it is up to them to go and vote," Korcok said after casting his ballot.

rmt, jsi/dj (AP, AFP, Reuters)