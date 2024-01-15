Is Slovakia on a fast track to illiberalism?

Since his return to power last year, Robert Fico has been working on swift judicial reforms that many see as a threat to the rule of law. Will protests on the street and opposition in parliament be enough to stop him?

After being ousted by the anti-government backlash that followed the 2018 murder of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee, former Slovak PM Robert Fico spent five years in the political wilderness, battered by accusations of corruption and racketeering.

But within days of returning to power in late October, Fico began pushing fast-track reforms to the justice system that many fear pose a threat to the rule of law.

The planned reform would scrap the special prosecutor's office, which oversees high-profile corruption and organized crime cases and has jailed or is investigating dozens of figures close to Fico's Smer party.

The speed at which Fico is moving has alarmed not only liberals in Slovakia but also the European Commission Image: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images

Packaged in the form of amendments to the criminal code, the legislation would also limit the protection of whistleblowers and reduce sentences for financial crimes.

Opposition scrambles to block reform

Opposition parties have been desperately delaying a vote in parliament while they organize protests and possibly a constitutional challenge. The European Commission has also expressed concern.

But the chances of stopping Fico acting against the police, prosecutors, NGOs and media that have been dismantling and investigating the corrupt networks that flourished under his previous term in office (2012–2018) look slim.

No major change on Slovakia's Ukraine policy

After the September 30 election, worry spiked internationally that the return to power of the nominally left-leaning Smer party would further upend Western unity regarding support for Ukraine.

However, although the populist premier continues to echo pro-Russian rhetoric, Fico has largely refrained from causing trouble abroad, apparently happy to let Hungary's Viktor Orban take the lead in obstructing EU support for Kyiv.

The proposed changes include a plan to abolish the special prosecutors' office, which handles serious crimes such as corruption, organized crime and extremism Image: Jaroslav Novak/TASR via AP/picture alliance

Analysts, such as Milan Nic, an Eastern European and Russia specialist at the German Council on Foreign Relations, suspect that may be a bid to avoid attracting attention to what he's up to at home.

Focus on domestic policy changes

While the previous government's pro-Western foreign policy remains largely in place, some of its main domestic policy planks are being ripped up.

The reform of the criminal code would tear down structures put in place in 2020 to clean up the "Mafia state" the last Smer government was accused of building.

Fico himself and his ex-interior minister Robert Kalinak faced criminal corruption charges in 2022, before they were controversially dropped six months later.

"The only motive for this is revenge and to ensure impunity for people close to Smer," Michal Simecka, leader of the opposition Progressive Slovakia party, said after the government approved the amendments to the code in December.

Plans to clamp down on civil society and control public media

Discussion is also ongoing in the government over plans to take control of public media and to implement legislation that would clamp down on civil society by designating organizations that receive funding from abroad "foreign agents."

Opposition politician Michal Simecka has said the only motives for the proposed reforms is 'revenge' and 'to ensure impunity for people close to Smer' Image: Patrik Uhlir/CTK/picture alliance

International human rights organization Article 19 warns that Fico's plan to end what he called last October "the era where Slovakia was ruled by non-governmental organizations" would "inevitably curtail" civil society.

Juraj Marusiak at the Slovak Academy of Science asserts that "the plan to reform the public media is also a threat to democratic standards."

Protests on the street

The speed at which Fico is moving has, unsurprisingly, alarmed Slovakia's liberals.

As well as the delaying tactics of the opposition parties, large protests have been organized. Rallies across the country in December were followed on January 11 by a protest in Bratislava at which around 20,000 people chanted "Mafia, mafia."

But few anticipate that resistance on Slovakia's streets, in parliament or in court can stay Fico's hand.

"We're just a couple of months into this government's term and there are already thousands on the streets," points out Andrej Matisak, an editor at the daily Pravda. "But protests are unlikely to change anything, even if the numbers were to grow to the levels seen in 2018. Fico knows that should he be unseated again, then this time he'll go to prison."

Opposition from the presidential palace

President Zuzana Caputova, a staunch critic of the prime minister, has pledged to veto the amendment to the criminal code if parliament approves it, just as she did in early January with legislation that would give the government control of the National Statistics Office – a key institution during elections.

President Zuzana Caputova has pledged to veto the amendment to the criminal code if parliament approves it Image: Peter Dejong/AP/picture alliance

But the coalition government has the votes to overturn her objections, meaning a delay is the best the head of state can manage.

What's more, Caputova is set to leave office soon anyway. Despite retaining popularity, the former liberal activist has said she will not seek a second term in March's presidential election.

Can Brussels do anything?

That leaves Fico's opponents pinning their hopes on Brussels.

EU institutions are wary of the premier's plans. The European Commission has urged Fico to slow down with his fast-tracked reforms, and Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders has pledged: "We will not hesitate to act if needed."

The European Public Prosecutor's Office concluded that "the proposed amendments … constitute a serious risk of breaching the rule of law" and put "the Slovak government's intention to fulfill its duty to effectively protect the Union budget … into question."

That very same question was the legal trigger for Brussels to freeze billions in funds for Hungary and Poland, and there is hope that this could yet prove enough of a threat to the Slovak PM to get him to back down.

However, in Slovakia, there's little confidence that Brussels' glacier-like bureaucracy will be able to disrupt Fico's dash towards illiberalism. The PM is keenly aware that the EU failed for years to clamp down on serial abuse of democratic standards by his next-door neighbor, Orban, and he appears undaunted by the threat of EU action.

"The EU can't move quickly, and the government knows that" says Matisak. "They will just continue slowly boiling the frog."

Edited by: Aingeal Flanagan