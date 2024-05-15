Slovakia: PM Fico shot, in 'life threatening condition'

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico is in a "life-threatening condition" in hospital following an "assassination attempt," his office has said. Fico was shot following a cabinet meeting in the central town of Handlova.

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico is in a "life-threatening condition" in hospital after being shot in what his office has called an "assassination attempt."

"Today, after the government meeting in Handlova, there was an assassination attempt on the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Robert Fico," the government said in a post on social media.

Local broadcaster TA3 reported that four shots were fired in the central Slovakian town, one hitting Prime Minister Fico in the stomach.

Handlova hospital director Marta Eckhardtova told the AFP news agency: "Mr. Fico was brought into our hospital and he was treated at our vascular surgery clinic."

Officials initially said that Prime Minister Fico was being transferred to the capital, Bratislava, before his office said he was being taken to another hospital in the nearby city of Banska.

"He is currently being transported by helicopter to Banska Bystrica in a life-threatening condition, because it would take too long to get to Bratislava due to the necessity of an acute intervention," Fico's office said.

A message posted to Fico's personal Facebook account said that the leader "has been shot multiple times" and added: "The next few hours will decide."

What do we know about the shooting?

The shooting ocurred in Handlova, a small town about 150 kilometers (93 miles) northeast of Bratislava.

It occured in front of the local "House of Culture" where populist leader Fico had been meeting supporters just three weeks ahead of crucial European Parliament elections.

Security guards react at the scene of a shooting incident of Slovak PM Robert Fico Image: Radovan Stoklasa/REUTERS

A reporter for one daily newspaper said he heard shooting and then saw rescuers carrying the 59-year-old premier to a car.

Another witness told the Reuters news agency that he heard several shots and that he saw a man being detained by police.

The Slovakian parliament's deputy speaker Lubos Blaha confirmed the incident during a session of parliament which was adjourned until further notice.

Following the shooting, Slovakia's biggest opposition party called off a planned protest against government public broadcaster reforms which had been set for Wednesday evening.

European leaders condemn 'brutal and ruthless attack'

Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova condemned "a brutal and ruthless" attack on the premier.

"I'm shocked," Caputova said. "I wish Robert Fico a lot of strength in this critical moment and a quick recovery from this attack."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also condemned the "vile" attack and said: "Such acts of violence have no place in our society and undermine democracy, our most precious common good."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said "violence has no place in European politics."

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said he was "profoundly shocked" by the news, saying: "Such extreme acts have no justification and the perpetrators must be held accountable."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a political ally of Fico, said he was "deeply shocked by the heinous attack" on his "friend."

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico Image: Petr David Josek/AP Photo/picture alliance

Who is Robert Fico?

Fico, the longest-serving Prime Minister in Slovakia's history, began his latest term in October 2023 after running on a campaign to scale back military support to Ukraine.

His party, "Direction – Social Democracy" – known as Smer – won just under 23% of the vote and formed a coalition with "Voice – Social Democracy" – known as Hlas - and the pro-Russian Slovak National Party.

During a three-decade career, Fico has fluctuated between the pro-European mainstream and more nationalistic positions opposed to European Union and US policies.

For instance, he once hailed Slovakia's adoption of the euro as a "significant historic decision" but took aim at the EU, NATO and Ukraine during his recent election campaign in a bid to woo far-left and far-right voters.

This is a breaking news story, it will be updated...

mf/lo (Reuters, AP)