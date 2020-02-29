Slovakia opposition party wins parliamentary election

The center-right Ordinary People party emerged victorious in the Slovak general election on Saturday, with voters responding to the party's pledge to push anti-corruption reform following the death of murdered journalist Jan Kuciak.

The party is expected to secure 24.96% of the votes, according to preliminary results, and form a coalition government with other smaller conservative parties. The governing center-left Smer-SD party won 18.39%, with over 96% of the districts reporting results.

Current Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini conceded defeat, and congratulated the winning party, OLANO.

The discourse during these elections was dominated by the 2018 double murder of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee. Kuciak has reported on high level corruption within the government.

The murder led to nationwide street protests, forcing Smer leader Robert Fico to resign. However, the Smer coalition remained in power, under the leadership of Pellegrini.



A memorial for murdered journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee on their first death anniversary in 2019.

Read more: In memory of Ján Kuciak: The immortal search for truth

An investigation into the double murder revealed communications between a businessman, politicians and other officials. The businessman is currently under trial and has denied the charges.

If the polls, conducted by Focus and Median.sk agencies, are accurate, a center-right anti-corruption coalition will likely come to power.

"We can get rid of the government that used its power to make itself and connected people rich," OLANO leader Igor Matovic said. He has promised to clean up politics, with the election slogan "Let's Beat the Mafia Together."



Watch video 04:29 Share Slovakia: A journalist murder and the Kocner brothers Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3XD8f Slovakia: A journalist murder and the Kocner brothers

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

tg/aw (AP, Reuters)