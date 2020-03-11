Slovakia: Killer of journalist Jan Kuciak jailed

Slovakia's Specialized Criminal Court on Monday sentenced former soldier Miroslav Marcek to 23 years prison for the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kusnirova.

Marcek, who was not present at the sentencing, had in January pleaded guilty to shooting dead 27-year-old Kuciak and Kusnirova at their home in the town of Velka Maca, east of the Slovak capital, on February 21, 2018.

Read more: In memory of Ján Kuciak: The immortal search for truth

Watch video 04:29 Share Slovakia: A journalist murder and the Kocner brothers Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3XD8f Slovakia: A journalist murder and the Kocner brothers

Kuciak had reported on corruption and links between businessmen and political, judicial and police figures.

The deaths prompted protests across Slovakia and a crisis culminating in the collapse of its previous government, a coalition led by center-left Smer. This resulted in a general election in February, which was won by rival conservatives.

Still pending are court rulings when trials resume mid-April on three other defendants, including businessman Marian Kocner, who had allegedly threatened the journalist in September 2017.

Read more: 2 journalists were murdered — but their investigations live on

Prosecutors claimed Kocner paid Marcek a total of €70,000 ($75,500) to carry out a contract killing.

Kocner has pleaded not guilty as did the two others, including a Marcek cousin, charged with being an intermediary in the case.

A fifth suspect, who entered into a deal to cooperate with prosecutors, received a 15-year prison term last December.

Watch video 02:38 Share Slovakia unsafe for journalists? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3HrVD Press freedom endangered in Slovakia, say journalists

ipj/rt (AP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.