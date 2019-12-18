Slovakia: First jail sentence handed down in journalist murder case

A Slovak court has given a 15-year jail sentence to a man over his role in the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak. Five were charged in the case but four have yet to be sentenced.
A 42-year-old man received a 15-year jail sentence in a plea deal on Monday for facilitating the murder of Slovak investigative journalist Jan Kusiak in 2018, a court spokeswoman said.
It was the first sentence so far handed down in the trial over the fatal shooting of Kuciak and his fiancee Martin Kusnirova, both aged 27, at their home near Bratislava. The case triggered mass protests over corruption in Slovakia, and Prime Minister Robert Fico was forced to resign.
The sentenced man, Zoltan Andrusko, would have faced life imprisonment if he had not confessed and acted as a witness. His 15-year-sentence is longer than the 10 years he had agreed with prosecutors, as the court felt a longer prison term better served the cause of justice to all involved. Andrusko accepted the decision, the court said.
Read more: Murder of Jan Kuciak: What did Slovakia's government know?
Judicial independence under scrutiny
Four other people are on trial over the killings, including a businessman whom Kuciak was investigating in the course of his work over connections between organized crime and politics in Slovakia. All of them have entered pleas of not guilty and face possible life sentences if convicted.
The case puts judicial independence in Slovakia to the test, with investigations bringing to light links between the businessman, Marian K., and police and public officials. Prosecutors have accused K. of ordering the killing.
The main trial against the four remaining defendants is scheduled for early January.
Read more: Slovakia: After Jan Kuciak, killing journalists now 'within realm of possibility'
tj/ (Reuters, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The murder of a journalist and his partner shocked Slovakia, sparked protests and helped lead to the toppling the government. The trial of a businessman charged with a role in the murders began Thursday. (19.12.2019)
One year after the murder of Slovak investigative journalist Jan Kuciak, serious questions remain unanswered. The latest media revelations have raised concerns about the extent to which the government was involved. (21.02.2019)
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico says he is ready to step down to ease the political crisis engulfing the country. His coalition has come under mounting pressure following the murder of an investigative journalist. (14.03.2018)
Journalist Arpad Soltesz says press freedom in Slovakia is on a downward spiral after the killing of investigative reporter Jan Kuciak. He spoke to DW about his concerns, and told his own story of being attacked. (01.05.2018)
Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak and his partner have been shot dead in an attack "likely" tied to his reporting, officials say. Kuciak contacted police last year after receiving threats, but the case was reportedly ignored. (26.02.2018)