 Slovakia: 7 die in gas explosion, dozens injured | News | DW | 06.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Slovakia: 7 die in gas explosion, dozens injured

An apartment block is in danger of collapsing after a lunchtime gas explosion. Slovak premier Peter Pellegrini is heading to the scene of the accident.

Building burning in Presov, Slovakia

A gas explosion at a high-rise apartment building in Slovakia killed at least seven people and injured several others on Friday, according to police and the fire brigade.

The blast occurred in the eastern town of Presov, 410 kilometers (254 miles) from Bratislava. Firefighters said the building was at risk of collapsing.

"The blast followed by a fire affected four or five floors" at the top of the 12-story building, firefighters told local media. The roof and a staircase caved in due to the explosion as more than 80 firefighters tried to combat the blaze.

Mayor Andrea Turcanova said that there were "many injured" in the biggest tragedy to occur in the town in almost five decades.

The Prime Minister of Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini, was en route to the town along with some members of his Cabinet.

Firefighters on a ladder try to extinguish the flames after a gas explosion at the top of the apartment block

The upper floors of the 12-level building were engulfed in flames

jsi/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Bus accident in Slovakia kills 13

A bus has collided with a truck in Slovakia. The prime minister is ending a state visit to Cyprus. (13.11.2019)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Related content

Irak Proteste - Iranische Botschaft in Brand gesetz

Iraq: Protesters set fire to Iran consulate in Najaf 27.11.2019

Protesters have stormed the Iranian consulate in the Iraqi city of Najaf and set fire to the entire building, authorities said. Police reportedly fired live rounds into the crowd but failed to prevent the breach.

Polen Gasexplosion in Szczyrk

Polish ski resort 'gas' blast wrecks house, 8 missing 04.12.2019

A gas explosion at a Polish ski resort has toppled a three-story house. As many as eight occupants may be trapped, say emergency services. The winter sports town Szczyrk lies in Europe's Western Carpathian mountains.

Protest in Hongkong

Hong Kong police threaten 'live bullets' during university siege 17.11.2019

After a two-day standoff, police have stormed into a major university campus as protesters fought back with gasoline bombs and bows and arrows. Police have threatened to fire live bullets at "rioters."

Advertisement