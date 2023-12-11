  1. Skip to content
Sleeper train relaunched between Berlin and Paris

December 11, 2023

After almost a decade, passengers will once again be able to catch a sleeper train between the German and French capitals. Deutsche Bahn said the service is mostly booked out through the holiday period.

https://p.dw.com/p/4a18l
Two passengers walking past a Nightjet train
The overnight journey from Berlin to Paris will take 15 hoursImage: Georg Hochmuth/APA/picturedesk/picture alliance

An overnight sleeper train will depart from Berlin towards Paris on Monday evening — the first such service in nine years.

The journey will take 15 hours with tickets starting at around €30 ($32). It will initially operate three times a week with the goal of running every night by October 2024.

The revived night train is result of a partnership between Germany's national railway operator Deutsche Bahn and French state railroad SNCF, with the trains themselves provided by Austrian railway ÖBB's Nightjet brand.

"The new night train connections are very well booked over the holidays," Deutsche Bahn said.

"Basically, as soon as we launch a new night train connection together with our partner railroads, there is a real boom in bookings."

ÖBB latest-generation Nightjet carriage
ÖBB recently unveiled its latest generation of Nightjet carriagesImage: Alex Halada/AFP/Getty Images

Night trains making a comeback

Deutsche Bahn discontinued its Berlin-Paris night train service in 2014 with an aging fleet and a decrease in demand.

Now interest in sleeper trains is booming once again in Europe as travelers grow more aware of the environmental costs associated with air travel.

However, night trains still remain unreliably profitable and the new service was made possible with €10 million ($11 million) per year in subsidies from the French government.

Meanwhile, Deutsche Bahn aims to expand its night train connections to 13 other large European cities in partnership with other operators.

zc/wd (dpa, AFP)

