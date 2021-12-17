Skiing, snowshoeing and partying in Ischgl

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Lukas Stege visits the former Corona hotspot, tests snow and slope conditions and asks how après-ski works in times of the Corona pandemic.
Despite the omicron variant, Europe's ski resorts are fairly busy. Austria is seeing a disappointing season, but in Switzerland visitor numbers are exceeding pre-pandemic levels.
Yet with Germany declaring Austria a high-risk travel destination, some fear many guests will stay away.
It's been a year since COVID-19 spread through Europe from Ischgl. Since then, the Austrian ski resort has become an example of an overly careless approach to the virus. Will it ever shake off of this reputation?
In a country where temperatures can be scorching hot, and with snow slopes nowhere to be seen, Saudi Arabia reaching the Winter Olympics was unlikely. But with cash and vision, the Gulf country has made it happen.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version