Skiing: Poland's Kubacki wins Four Hills title

Dawid Kubacki capitalized on consistency and poor form from the defending champion to secure his victory.
Dawid Kubacki soared to a victory in the final round of the ski-jumping competition known as the Four Hills on Monday in Bischofshofen, Austria. The 29-year-old Pole was victorious largely thanks to his consistency, having come in third on the first two hills in Oberstdorf and Garmisch and then as a close second place in Innsbruck on Saturday.
"It was a tough day. really strong competition....I am really happy I could keep my head calm and just do my job," Kubacki told German broadcaster ARD.
The runner up in the competition was Markus Lindvik of Norway with Karl Geiger of Germany in third. Geiger was second overall on the final day of competition, behind Kubacki, and was able to maintain his spot on the podium.
"That was the best Four Hills tournament I've ever jumped. Four really good showings," the 26-year-old said afterwards, also proving stoic about the one poor jump in eight — on the third hill at Innsbruck — that cost him a shot at the main prize against Kubacki. "Sure, Innsbruck is really annoying. But Dawid is the deserved victor."
The defending champion, Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi, suffered from poor form this time round and finished fourth overall after having come in first on all four hills last year.
Kubacki won on Monday with jumps of 143 and 140.5 meters.
