Ski resort fire prompts safety questions in Turkey

Survivors told Turkish media that there were no fire alarms, no fire doors nor safe ways for people to exit the hotel. Funerals are underway, but many victims have not yet been identified.

Turkeyis observing a day of mourning after the deaths of 76 people in the fire that swept through a luxury ski resort in the country's north. More than 30 of the 51 people injured were still in hospital, with one being in intensive care.

More than 20 victims had yet to be identified by Wednesday afternoon.

238 guests were staying at the hotel as the fire struck at about 03:30 am local time (01:30 CET).

In the nearby town of Bolu, eight members of the same family were brought to burial. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who attended the funeral, could be seen wiping away tears.

Safety measures in question

Many survivors told Turkish media that there were no alarms warning them about the fire, no fire doors nor safe ways for people to exit the hotel. They also reported that there were no fire extinguishers and that the fire brigade took too long to arrive.

Some panicking guests tried to climb out of the windows using bed sheets as ropes.

Questions multiplied about fire safety measures at the 12-storey Grand Kartal Hotel located on a mountaintop in the Kartalkaya resort.

Allegations that negligence played a role resulted in growing anger across the country as grieving families started burying their dead.

Arrests made

"There is no excuse for such a high number of deaths in 2025," Ozgur Ozel, leader of the main opposition CHP party, said outside the hotel.

Tourism Minister Nuri Ersoy on Tuesday said the hotel had passed an inspection last year and had two fire escapes, saying "no issues related to fire safety had been flagged by the fire department".

According to AFP, citing a government source, nine people have been arrested, among them the hotel's owner, its general manager, its director and chief electrician.

One of the most expensive ski resorts in Turkey, the hotel boasted a prestigious client list that included executives, entrepreneurs and well-known doctors, many of whom were there with their children and family members.

ftm/jcg (AFP, dpa)