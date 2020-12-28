Ski Jumping: What is the Four Hills Tournament and why are there no women?

Every December and January, Germans are glued to their televisions watching men (and not women) literally fly through the sky. But it is nothing to do with Santa Claus, instead they are enjoying the jewel in ski jumping's crown – the Four Hills Tournament – or Vierschanzentournee in German.

Explaning the significance of the event to those not au fait with ski jumping can be quite a challenge, especially why there is no women's version, but here goes.

It is actually four ski jumping events spread over a week and a half at four venues. Oberstdorf (Dec. 28, 29) and Garmisch Partenkirchen (Dec. 31, Jan. 1) are the two "hills" in Germany followed by Innsbruck (Jan 2, 3) and Bischofshofen (Jan 5, 6) in Austria.

The jumper with the most points for style and distance from the four events together becomes the Four Hills champion and is widely feted. The German football Bundesliga's mid-season break means the tournament receives extra attention, although the 100,000 fans who usually turn up must stay home this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Women jumpers will also not be involved at the 69th Four Hills tournament. In other sports, the pinnacle of competition often has a women's equivalent - but ski jumping never has.

Germany's Katharina Althaus with her silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang

"We are fighting for it. We have already achieved a lot in recent years," German Olympic ski jump silver medalist Katharina Althaus told "go!d," the magazine of the charity Deutsche Sporthilfe.

"It is all taking a bit longer than we would like. I don't see any reason why there shouldn't also be a Four Hills Tournament for women," she said.

Yes, there has been a women's ski-jumping World Cup season since 2011 and yes, they jump on generally smaller hills than the men, but there appears to be no major reason that a variant of the Four Hills for females shouldn't be created.

"From an organizational point of view, it's probably not very easy to sort out, there's a lot of effort behind the Four Hills Tournament. There would have to be a good concept, but why shouldn't it be possible to have it for women?" asked top German male ski jumper Karl Geiger, who has recovered from coronavirus to compete this year.

Rough deal

World governing body the FIS did not respond to requests for comment.

Women's prize money is also lower than men's. A look at the calendar so far this World Cup season shows women ski jumpers have had another rough deal.

Their season-opening event in Lillehammer, Norway in early December was cancelled due to COVID-19. The men had already held three World Cup meets. The women finally got underway in Ramsau in Austria in mid-December but now have to wait until the end of January to jump again in Slovenia.

Two planned events for the women in Japan earlier in January were axed because of the pandemic. The men will have competed in 11 World Cup events including the Four Hills by the time the women have held two.

Confused? Well wait until you hear about the intricacies of men's top-level ski jumping.

Just because someone wins the ultra-prestigious Four Hills Tournament, doesn't mean he is the annual ski-jumping World Cup champion. The Four Hills forms part of the World Cup schedule running throughout the northern hemisphere winter.

Progress is being made but it is slow

Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi swept the Four Hills tournament and won the overall World Cup in 2018-19

So quite often there is a Four Hills champion and a different overall World Cup champion who has slogged it out for months rather than just a week and a bit. Yet sometimes it is the Four Hills champion who is best remembered by the passionate fans.

That is without mentioning December's sky-flying world championships, where the men jumped off a bigger hill than usual, or February's Nordic skiing world championships which include the ski-jumping world championships, which are separate to the similarly named World Cup season. Oh and by the way, the world championships will be in Oberstdorf too.

Women ski jumpers will be at those world championships and also compete in the Olympics in Bejing in 2022. This season there is a first women's Nordic Combined World Cup and world championship too. Nordic combined is half cross-country skiing and half ski jumping.

Progress is being made but it is slow. While ski jumping fans in the German-speaking world go wild for the Four Hills Tournament from their sofas over the coming days, they should spare a thought for the women jumpers sat at home as well.