Skeleton and Luge - the most dangerous sports in the world?

Would you dare to try one of the most dangerous sports in the world? Luge and skeleton athletes reach speeds of up to 145 km/h.
The pandemic has meant that bobsled athletes heading to Beijing haven't had as much chance to practice on the track as usual. But Germany has come up with a secret weapon that the team keeps in a Munich office building.
Beijing 2022 will look different to previous Games. How tight are the restrictions? How many athletes will be there? And how much freedom of movement will they enjoy?
COVID-19 looms large over prospective Winter Olympians making final preparations for the Beijing Games. As excitement builds, so do fears that a positive test could end their Olympic dreams.
Multisport athletes who compete at both Summer and Winter Olympics face a new challenge. Due to the one-year delay of Tokyo 2020, they have only a few months to prepare for the upcoming Beijing Winter Games.
